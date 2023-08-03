Kate Chastain Says This Made Her Consider Returning to Below Deck

Watch : Reza Farahan & Kate Chastain Talk Bravo Alliance on The Traitors

Below Deck fans, get ready to set sail on a fashionable new adventure.

Your favorite stars from the various Below Deck series are invading the Aug. 3 episode of Project Runway for a very special maritime-inspired challenge, and E! News has the exclusive first look.

Kate Chastain is trading in high seas for high fashion as she judges a challenge tasking the season 20 designers with reinventing the Below Deck yachtie uniforms of TK into something more chic and modern. And as the 40-year-old explained, she was ready for the call—for more than one reason.

"I have loved Project Runway forever," she exclusively told E! News of the experience. "20 years later and to be able to go there and meet Nina Garcia in person was a literal dream come true."

In fact, Kate explained that she's been hoping for a makeover since she left the Bravo series in 2020 after season seven.