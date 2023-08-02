These Top-Rated Amazon Tote Bags Are the Best Backpack Alternatives for School, Work & the Gym

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
A good everyday bag is one of the most important things to have in your wardrobe, so you need to find the one that is the best fit for you. Your bag is something you'll carry around all day, every single day. Luckily, there are so many different kinds of bags out there from backpacks to tote bags to crossbody bags to align with your personal style.
With back to school season coming up and everyone going back to work after summer vacays, backpacks are usually the go-to bag for this time of year. However, tote bags have been on the up and up for a backpack alternative you can take to school, work, the gym, etc. If you don't like the clunky look of backpacks that oftentimes ruins your outfit, you need to turn to tote bags. You can carry your laptop, books, and all your belongings while also looking super stylish. Bags don't have to only be functional.
Now, when looking for a tote bag, Amazon is always a good way to go, but there are just so many to choose from. How do you know which one to get? Which one is sturdy? Which is worth it? We're here to help you out. These are the best-rated tote bags you can find on Amazon for as low as $9.
Covelin Women's Retro Large Size Canvas Shoulder Bag
This simple canvas tote bag has over 20,600 five star reviews, and you can get it for 50% off right now. The canvas material is light but durable, and the shoulder strap is adjustable so you can wear it as a crossbody if needed. It also has a zip closure!
Ayieyill Corduroy Tote Bag
This tote bag is made of a soft corduroy and comes in so many different patterns and colors in a super trendy style. Customers love that it's lightweight but sturdy.
BAGSMART Women's Tote Bag
If you want a bigger, more durable tote bag, you have to check this one out. This bag is made out of a waterproof nylon and cotton material, and it has a very large capacity. This is great for taking to the gym or the beach.
Niction Women's Small Satchel Tote Bag
With this bag, you can mix the style and wear of a crossbody purse with the utility of a tote bag. This bag is going to be a little on the smaller side so you can use it more as an everyday handbag. But don't worry, it still has a ton of space to fit all your things. It comes in 21 colors and two sizes.
BAG WIZARD Women Laptop Tote Bag
This is a great everyday work bag when you don't want to use a backpack. It has a fully padded laptop compartment and plenty of interior and exterior pockets for extra storage to hold all your essentials. This bag has a very simple, classy design that can work with any outfit of the week.
Kate Spade New York Canvas Tote Bag
This Kate Spade tote is the perfect gift for the reader in your life. It has a cute, fun design of classic books on the front, and it's made out of a durable canvas material. I actually have this bag myself, and I've taken it everywhere from school to work to the beach. I can definitely say this purchase is worth it.
LOVEVOOK Fashion Tote Bag
If you want a tote with more of a fashionable touch, this bag is the one for you. You can get the sleek, luxurious style of a designer bag with a large capacity to fit all your things and at a super affordable price. This can fit a 15.6 inch laptop, and it has a built-in charging cable and USB port. You also get a matching clutch purse with your purchase.
Lily queen Women Canvas Tote Bag
This bag has a slightly different look than the average tote because it's a little bit taller, so you have a ton of space. You can use it as an everyday tote or even for a quick weekend getaway.
One Amazon reviewer writes, "Love this tote bag, it holds a lot as it has so much space. Will be perfect for under the seat carry on. Love all the colors that are offered at such a great price."
Ecoright Canvas Tote Bag
This eco-friendly tote is made with 100% cotton. You can choose from 28 fun designs. It is very spacious, lightweight, and durable.
Cloele Corduroy Tote Bag
This is a simple corduroy tote that you can take anywhere and match with any outfit. You can choose from 30 colors and three sizes.
Dreubea Women's Soft Faux Leather Tote Shoulder Bag
This is another really cute fashion tote which is made out of sturdy faux leather and is available in over 160 colors and patterns. It has over 37,000 five star ratings where customers rave about how this bag is surprisingly durable and very high quality.
