Here’s What Sofía Vergara Requested in Response to Joe Manganiello’s Divorce Filing

Watch : The Reason for Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara's Split? He Says…

Sofía Vergara wants to confirm the modern terms of her split from Joe Manganiello.

Nearly two weeks after the Magic Mike star officially filed for divorce from the Modern Family star after seven years of marriage, Vergara has legally responded.

The actress, 51, cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their split according to court documents obtained by People, and is asking the court to assert the prenup that was put in place when they wed, affirming that her personal assets including jewelry and artwork, as well as all earnings stemming from before and during their marriage remain hers.

Additionally, the America's Got Talent judge—who is mom to son Manolo, 31, from a previous relationship—is also asking that all community property be split up amongst the pair in accordance to the prenup, per court docs obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

The date of their separation is listed as July 2, per the outlet, and she and Manganiello will be responsible for paying their own lawyer fees.

The True Blood alum, 46, listed similar terms in his divorce filing on July 19.