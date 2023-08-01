Euphoria Actor Angus Cloud’s Final Moments Detailed in 911 Call

Watch : Drake, Storm Reid & More Euphoria Stars React to Angus Cloud's Death

More details are emerging regarding Angus Cloud's sudden passing.

The Euphoria star's mother called 911 to report a "possible overdose" on July 31, telling authorities that her son did not have a pulse, according to multiple reports. Cloud was later pronounced dead on the scene. He was 25.

Cloud's death came not long after he and his family laid his father Conor Hickey, who died in May after a short illness, to rest in Ireland.

"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss," his family shared in a statement to E! News. "The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend."

They also spoke to Cloud's struggles with mental health over the years, adding, "Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

E! News has reached out to authorities regarding the 911 call but has not heard back.