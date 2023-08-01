Euphoria Actor Angus Cloud’s Final Moments Detailed in 911 Call

Angus Cloud's mother reportedly placed a call to 911 for a "possible overdose" on the day the Euphoria actor died.

More details are emerging regarding Angus Cloud's sudden passing.

The Euphoria star's mother called 911 to report a "possible overdose" on July 31, telling authorities that her son did not have a pulse, according to multiple reports. Cloud was later pronounced dead on the scene. He was 25.

Cloud's death came not long after he and his family laid his father Conor Hickey, who died in May after a short illness, to rest in Ireland. 

"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss," his family shared in a statement to E! News. "The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend."

They also spoke to Cloud's struggles with mental health over the years, adding, "Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

E! News has reached out to authorities regarding the 911 call but has not heard back.

No further details regarding the star's cause of death have been revealed at this time. 

Since the news of Cloud's passing was confirmed, many stars have expressed their grief and sympathies

His costar Javon Walton, who played his adoptive brother on Euphoria, shared a photo to his Instagram Story of the two hugging alongside the words, "rest easy brother."

Another colleague from the HBO series, Storm Reid, shared a clip of him from the show writing, "the tears just won't stop," while Alexa Demie shared a broken heart emoji to her story. 

And Sam Levinson, who created the show that gave Cloud his big break, also reflected on both the actor and the man in a moving message. 

"There was no one quite like Angus," he said in a statement to Deadline. "He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon. He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched."

The 38-year-old added, "I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family."

To see more of Cloud's life in photos, keep reading.

