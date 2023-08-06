Megan Rapinoe, Sue Bird and More Athlete Romances Worth Cheering For

Watch : Soccer Star Naomi Girma Dedicates World Cup to Late Katie Meyer

As you sit on your couch cheering on the United States women's national soccer team in their quest for a third consecutive World Cup, just know that a half a world away, Megan Rapinoe is imagining the day she can do the same.

"Whenever I think about retirement and the future," the USWNT and OL Reign forward told Elle Decor in a recent cover story dedicated to her and fiancée Sue Bird's new Manhattan pied-à-terre, "I think about our friends and family sitting on the couch, sharing joy with each other."

That was the reason Bird—who wrapped her final season with the WNBA last year—specifically requested that designer Mark Grattan install a sizable TV across from their custom linen and leather sofa so that once their playing days are behind them, she and Rapinoe can cheer on their friends from the comfort of their own home.

But until then...Let's. F--king. Go.