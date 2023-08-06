Megan Rapinoe, Sue Bird and More Athlete Romances Worth Cheering For

As you sit on your couch cheering on the United States women's national soccer team in their quest for a third consecutive World Cup, just know that a half a world away, Megan Rapinoe is imagining the day she can do the same.
"Whenever I think about retirement and the future," the USWNT and OL Reign forward told Elle Decor in a recent cover story dedicated to her and fiancée Sue Bird's new Manhattan pied-à-terre, "I think about our friends and family sitting on the couch, sharing joy with each other."
That was the reason Bird—who wrapped her final season with the WNBA last year—specifically requested that designer Mark Grattan install a sizable TV across from their custom linen and leather sofa so that once their playing days are behind them, she and Rapinoe can cheer on their friends from the comfort of their own home.
But until then...Let's. F--king. Go.
That was Rapinoe, 2019's Golden Boot and Golden Ball winner, entering the U.S.'s match against Portugal Aug. 1—a draw that vaulted the back-to-back champs into the top 16 and an Aug. 6 date in the knockout round.
And that was Bird, her partner of seven years, cheering her on from the stands while waving homemade signs that proclaimed "one last ride".
Was it a sight to see? Naturally. Are we rooting right along with them? Yep.
And yet Bird—whose own hardware case contains four WNBA trophies and five Olympic gold medals—and Rapinoe aren't the only sporty pair in the throes of an amazing journey. (They're not even the only athletic duo on hand Down Under with Alex Morgan's soccer player husband Servando Carrasco on site with their 3-year-old daughter Charlie.)
