Proof Cameron Diaz and Husband Benji Madden's Relationship Is as Sweet as Ever

There's something about Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's recent ice cream date.

The Charlie's Angels actress, 50, and the Good Charlotte rocker, 44, were spotted grabbing a cone at a shop in Los Angeles on July 31.

For the sweet outing, Cameron wore a white T-shirt over an olive-green skirt and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and a straw hat. She finished the look with a black fanny pack, gold hoop earrings and sandals. As for Benji, he donned a black sweatshirt over a pair of cargo shorts and completed his ensemble with a coordinating pair of sneakers and baseball cap.

While the couple—who share 3-year-old daughter Raddix—tend to keep much of their family's world private, they let their love for each other be known. Over the years, fans have gotten glimpses into Cameron and Benji's romance by watching the pair—who tied the knot in 2015—gush over one another in social media tributes and interviews.