Proof Cameron Diaz and Husband Benji Madden's Relationship Is as Sweet as Ever

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, who share 3-year-old daughter Raddix, recently had a cool outing and grabbed a scoop of ice cream in Los Angeles.

There's something about Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's recent ice cream date.

The Charlie's Angels actress, 50, and the Good Charlotte rocker, 44, were spotted grabbing a cone at a shop in Los Angeles on July 31.

For the sweet outing, Cameron wore a white T-shirt over an olive-green skirt and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and a straw hat. She finished the look with a black fanny pack, gold hoop earrings and sandals. As for Benji, he donned a black sweatshirt over a pair of cargo shorts and completed his ensemble with a coordinating pair of sneakers and baseball cap.

While the couple—who share 3-year-old daughter Raddix—tend to keep much of their family's world private, they let their love for each other be known. Over the years, fans have gotten glimpses into Cameron and Benji's romance by watching the pair—who tied the knot in 2015—gush over one another in social media tributes and interviews.

photos
Cameron Diaz Through the Years

"With our marriage, I learned how to really go all in—like really go completely like, 'Nothing else comes before this,'" The Holiday star said on a March 2022 episode of Michelle Visage's BBC Radio 2 podcast Rule Breakers, later adding, "It's not hard to do because it's the most valuable thing I have. We know that no matter what we can just go and be just a family anywhere and we're fine. We don't need any of the things that we have other than each other."

BACKGRID

And if you need a recap of their love story, keep reading for the scoop.

RMBI / Ivon Miguel / BACKGRID
May 2014: Gym Buddies

The longtime pals are spotted at the gym together amid rumors that they have quietly started dating. Meanwhile, Benji plays coy when asked about them in an On Air With Ryan Seacrest interview.

Dave Spencer/Splash News
June 2014: NYC Lovin'

The couple is photographed hand in hand while strolling through the Big Apple together.

MiamiPIXX / BACKGRID
July 2014: Packin' on PDA

These two can't help but show their affection for each other as they take a dip in the ocean in Florida over Fourth of July weekend! During their trip, they visit her family.

AKM Images / GSI Media
July 2014: Overseas Lovers!

Cameron and Benji take their romance to Italy, where they were spotted smiling on a hike. 

AKM-GSI
July 2014: Romantic Getaway

The Sweetest Thing star and the Good Charlotte rocker continue to showcase their love while vacationing in Positano, Italy. A source tells E! News, "They are openly acknowledging to friends that they see a long future together, and yes, marriage may be a part of that plan. It's being discussed, whether seriously, who knows."

BACKGRID
July 2014: So In Love!

The couple relishes in a romantic moment in Italy. 

July 2014: Spicy Date Night!

Cameron and Benji enjoy dinner at a Mexican restaurant with his sister-in-law, Nicole Richie, who was celebrating the premiere of her VH1 reality show.

FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com
July 2014: L'Amour

The duo enjoys an intimate trip to France over the summer.  

INFphoto.com
November 2014: Tis the Season...for Romance!

Unafraid to bear the chilly weather, Cameron and Benji step out in NYC all bundled up together!

Xposure/AKM-GSI
December 2014: Engagement Rumors

The couple arrives looking blissfully happy at JFK airport, where Cameron flashed what appeared to be an engagement ring

X17online.com
Jan. 5, 2015: Married!

Surprise! The two tie the knot at the actress' Beverly Hills home.

Facebook, AKM-GSI
January 2015: Honeymoon

The newlyweds honeymoon in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

SplashNews.com
January 2015: Hi Newlyweds

The newlyweds are photographed in public for the first time since their wedding, driving to meet up with his brother Joel Madden, wife Nicole Richie, and their two children for lunch.

Noel Vasquez/GC Images
January 2015: Kiss!

The musician and the Charlie's Angels alum are caught on the Lakers' Kiss Cam during a game.

SplashNews.com
February 2015: Grocery Shopping

The notoriously private couple is spotted leaving a Whole Foods in L.A.

Instagram
March 2015: Wearing His Love

Benji gets a tattoo of his Cameron's name on his chest.

Instagram
April 2016: Cameron Opens Up

The There's Something About Mary star opens up on Andy Cohen's Radio Andy show about how she and Benji met.

"The first thing I said when I first met my husband was, 'He's hot,'" she says. "How come I didn't know this before? We had never been in the same circle."

Cameron adds that they formally met when she hosted a dinner party at her house with his brother Joel Madden and sister-in-law Nicole Richie. Joel asked if he could invite Benji. Cameron says, "Then I saw him again. Wait a second, still hot!" 

Instagram
June 2018: Back to Italy

The two vacation in Italy again.

MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
July 2019: Date Night

Cameron and Benji are spotted leaving a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles.

LRR / BACKGRID
August 2019: Cameron Reflects on Marriage

"Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me," she tells InStyle about Benji. "My husband's the best. He's the greatest human being, and he's my great partner. Marriage is certainly hard, and it's a lot of work. You need somebody who's willing to do the work with you, because there's no 60-40 in marriage. It's 50-50, period. All the time."

Photographer Group / Splash News
January 2020: Oh, Baby!

Cameron and Benji announce on Instagram that they have welcomed a baby girl, Raddix Madden.

