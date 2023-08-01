Proof Cameron Diaz and Husband Benji Madden's Relationship Is as Sweet as Ever

There's something about Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's recent ice cream date.
The Charlie's Angels actress, 50, and the Good Charlotte rocker, 44, were spotted grabbing a cone at a shop in Los Angeles on July 31.
For the sweet outing, Cameron wore a white T-shirt over an olive-green skirt and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and a straw hat. She finished the look with a black fanny pack, gold hoop earrings and sandals. As for Benji, he donned a black sweatshirt over a pair of cargo shorts and completed his ensemble with a coordinating pair of sneakers and baseball cap.
While the couple—who share 3-year-old daughter Raddix—tend to keep much of their family's world private, they let their love for each other be known. Over the years, fans have gotten glimpses into Cameron and Benji's romance by watching the pair—who tied the knot in 2015—gush over one another in social media tributes and interviews.
"With our marriage, I learned how to really go all in—like really go completely like, 'Nothing else comes before this,'" The Holiday star said on a March 2022 episode of Michelle Visage's BBC Radio 2 podcast Rule Breakers, later adding, "It's not hard to do because it's the most valuable thing I have. We know that no matter what we can just go and be just a family anywhere and we're fine. We don't need any of the things that we have other than each other."
And if you need a recap of their love story, keep reading for the scoop.