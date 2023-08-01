Nordstrom National Beauty Director Autumne West Shares Her Favorite Deals From the Anniversary Sale

We interviewed Autumne West because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Autumne is the Nordstrom National Beauty Director. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is an event that I look forward to every single year. There are so many deals across every category, including home, fashion, and wellness products, but in my eyes, nothing beats the Nordstrom beauty deals. Every year, they roll out exclusive products I cannot get anywhere else with money-saving value sets and jumbo-sized versions of my favorites. It's the perfect excuse for me to stock up!
If you want to narrow down your choices, Nordstrom's National Beauty Director Autumne West shared her favorite hair care, skincare, and makeup picks from this year's sale. Her picks are so good that some of her selections sold out as I was writing this article. Shop as soon as you can!
Autumne West's Favorite Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Beauty Deals
MAC Cosmetics In Hindsight Eye Set
"The 6 shade palette is a dream for Fall but also great for the Summer given the light neutral shades with bright highlight for an effortless glow. The warm brown and mahogany shades can be smudged around the eye, blown out for a dramatic smokey look or even used as a liner. I personal love the shade ‘Antique Chic' in this palette– it is my go-to for a warm eye that is striking yet subtle. Tiktok made the MACstack mascara go viral and it holds up to its name. It can be stacked multiple time in even layers."
Supergoop! Glow Duo
"I love using the Glow Screen as part of my morning skincare and makeup routine. It has a beautiful blurred-like finish with an added bit of soft shimmer. I find that I don't even need to apply foundation when I have this on. The oil stick is something you can throw in your bag and apply mid-day for a much needed SPF touch-up, but is also great to use on top of your moisturizer for added hydrated with protection. I like to use my fingers to dab on verses rubbing it directly with the applicator."
Valentino Rosso Valentino Lip & Lip Refill Set
"First and foremost, I love the packaging. I can even use this case as a little clutch or mini carry-all. This set makes it easy because you can just switch out the shade based on what mood you're in— a powerful red, an easy nude or a perfect brownie lip color. What I love about Valentino lipsticks specifically is the unique reflective pigments that make them pop with either a satin or matte finish that roll on the lips smoothly, hydrate your lips and is also long-wearing without the dryness."
La Mer Reset Regimen Skin Care Set
"A full La Mer skincare routine from cleansing, treatment to moisture for under $100 is wild, given some of these products alone are at that value. I personally love this set as a ready-to-go travel regimen! All of the items in this set are TSA friendly. My favorite skincare trick is mixing the Renewal Oil with my SPF or foundation to create a tinted glow and light-to-no makeup look."
Slip Sunkissed Scrunchie Mega Set
"Silk hair ties are amazing to limit hair breakage when pulling back your hair. It avoids your hair from getting caught in the band, leaves behind a minimal ring or dent and are super cute, even chic on your wrist as a useful accessory when you're on the go."
Augustinus Bader The On the Go Refresh Set with TFC8
"What makes this set an investment is that it has all you need and works wonders. Augustinus Bader creams are like a multi-purpose tool but in a moisturizer. It helps stimulate skin's natural rejuvenation process, revives your complexion by making it look and feel more hydrated, soothes your skin and helps with appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. This set has two moisturizers, the Rich Cream and the Cream. These both have the same benefits but a slightly different texture, finish and feel. One can be used for daywear or warmer weather and the other for night and dryer climates. A small drop of eye cream is powerful and will help improve the appearance of dark undereye circles, puffiness, dark shadows, fine lines and wrinkles."
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Makeup Setting Spray
Autumne recommended this set with two setting sprays from Charlotte Tilbury. Unfortunately, the bundle sold out, but this is such a good product that you should nab a bottle while you're shopping.
Autumne shared, "This is spray helps your makeup stay put for up to 16 hours but can also double as a primer. Hydration is the key to long-lasting makeup and the ingredients help preserves your face's natural moisture, as well as keeps your skin hydrated while even blurring the appearance of pores. While this can obviously set your makeup on your face, I go beyond that and have even used it to set bronzer on my legs for a long-lasting glow."
Lancôme Lash Idôle Waterproof Mascara and Idôle Liner Ultra Precise Felt Tip Liquid Eyeliner
Autumne recommended the Lancôme Lash Idôle Waterproof Mascara & Waterproof Eyeliner Set, which sold out. However, you can still get both products individually from Nordstrom.
Autumne explained, "This mascara has one of the best applicators. It has an instant impact as it layers smoothly while keeping lashes separate. The Idôle liquid liner is equally smooth with a nice dark ebony black, and easy-to-use lining your eyes. Plus it's longwearing and waterproof, and with all the humidity this summer, this won't budge."
