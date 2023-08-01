Nordstrom National Beauty Director Autumne West Shares Her Favorite Deals From the Anniversary Sale

We interviewed Autumne West because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Autumne is the Nordstrom National Beauty Director. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is an event that I look forward to every single year. There are so many deals across every category, including home, fashion, and wellness products, but in my eyes, nothing beats the Nordstrom beauty deals. Every year, they roll out exclusive products I cannot get anywhere else with money-saving value sets and jumbo-sized versions of my favorites. It's the perfect excuse for me to stock up!

If you want to narrow down your choices, Nordstrom's National Beauty Director Autumne West shared her favorite hair care, skincare, and makeup picks from this year's sale. Her picks are so good that some of her selections sold out as I was writing this article. Shop as soon as you can!