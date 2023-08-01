Kylie Minogue Weighs In on Miranda Lambert's Frustration Over Fans Taking Selfies During Concerts

Kylie Minogue has entered the selfie-gate chat.
After Miranda Lambert stopped her July 15 concert in Las Vegas to call out fans for taking selfies in the audience, the country star drew criticism from fans and fellow celebs. But the Aussie singer has a different perspective to share.
"As a performer, when you don't see people reacting the way that they used to where they were hands-free and you could really feel their engagement, I think anyone who knows what it was like pre-modern day, that takes some getting used to," Minogue exclusively told E! News on the July 31 episode. "It can be frustrating, but you've just got to manage it as best you can."
Minogue isn't the first performer to give their two cents on the debate.
"Miranda, get over it, baby," LL COOL J shared during his July 19 appearance on Audacy's Mercedes in the Morning. "They're fans."
However, the rapper added that while Lambert "has the right to her feelings," he wouldn't have stopped the concert. "Your job as an artist is to create art," he continued. "The way people choose to interact with that art—or engage it or appreciate it—is up to them."
The View's Sunny Hostin had a similar opinion. "I'm going to take as many selfies as I want if I pay $757," she said last month. "I'm sorry, that's just me."
As for why the incident bothered Lambert so much? During the show, the 39-year-old admitted she thought the selfie-taking audience members were "worried about their selfie and not listening to the song."
"It's pissing me off a little bit," Lambert said onstage after stopping the music. "We're here to hear some country music tonight. I'm singing some country damn music."
After making headlines, the "Somethin' Bad" singer poked fun at the squabble by writing on Instagram July 23, "That's a wrap on Velvet Rodeo Round 4 and we raised a little hell. See y'all back in Vegas this November & December."
Hear more about Minogue's own upcoming Vegas residency at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas—opening Nov. 3—in the exclusive video above. Tickets go on sale Aug. 9.
Minogue's new album Tension is out Sept. 22.