Euphoria's Angus Cloud Spotted at Album Party 3 Days Before His Death

Angus Cloud stepped out to support a local group for what would be one of his final public appearances.
Three days before his sudden death at the age of 25, the Euphoria star was seen at an album release party for the San Francisco Bay Area-based rap group MacArthur Maze. In a video from the July 28 event shared to the group's Instagram page, the HBO actor was one of the celebs who made an appearance.
Cloud's family shared news of his passing July 31, confirming he died at their home in Oakland, Calif.
"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," his family said in a statement. "As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."
They explained that he had been mourning the recent death of his dad, who was laid to rest just one week prior.
"Last week, he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss," the statement continued. "The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."
Cloud's loved ones ended their message with a highlight on his growing legacy.
"We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone," they noted. "We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."
Cloud quickly rose to fame with his role as the beloved drug dealer Fez after Euphoria debuted in 2019. Prior to his passing, the actor noted how much he was looking forward to filming season three of the HBO series.
"I can't wait to get back to work with everyone," he told E! News in October. "I feel like it's been way too long. I just can't wait to see everyone and working on set again."
His cause of death has not yet been revealed.