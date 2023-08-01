Euphoria's Angus Cloud Spotted at Album Party 3 Days Before His Death

Watch : Drake, Storm Reid & More Euphoria Stars React to Angus Cloud's Death

Angus Cloud stepped out to support a local group for what would be one of his final public appearances.

Three days before his sudden death at the age of 25, the Euphoria star was seen at an album release party for the San Francisco Bay Area-based rap group MacArthur Maze. In a video from the July 28 event shared to the group's Instagram page, the HBO actor was one of the celebs who made an appearance.

Cloud's family shared news of his passing July 31, confirming he died at their home in Oakland, Calif.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," his family said in a statement. "As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

They explained that he had been mourning the recent death of his dad, who was laid to rest just one week prior.