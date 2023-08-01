Chris Pratt Shares Rare Photos of Son Jack During Home Run Dodgers Visit

Watch : Chris Pratt Sparks Debate With Mother's Day Post

Chris Pratt and son Jack seemed to have a ball at their latest family outing.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor, 44, and the 10-year-old attended the Los Angeles Dodgers' game against the Cincinnati Reds in L.A. on July 30. Chris and Jack showed their team spirit by wearing Dodgers jerseys and baseball caps and even took the field, where they got to participate in some pre-game festivities and hang out with players like Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw.

"What a day!" the Marvel star wrote on Instagram July 31 following the game, which ended with Cincinnati winning nine to zero. "Jack and I got to hit the mound together, eat our bodyweight in Dodger Dogs and delivered the game opening announcement! Thank you @claytonkershaw for asking me to throw yesterday's first pitch for faith and family day, what an honor! Let's go Dodgers!"

Chris—who shares Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris—has given fans glimpses into his and Jack's father-son outings before. He posted a picture of the duo on a fishing trip in June as well as a snap of Jack finding the Elf on the Shelf last Christmas.