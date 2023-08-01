Chris Pratt Shares Rare Photos of Son Jack During Home Run Dodgers Visit

Chris Pratt and son Jack seemed to have a ball at their latest family outing.
The Guardians of the Galaxy actor, 44, and the 10-year-old attended the Los Angeles Dodgers' game against the Cincinnati Reds in L.A. on July 30. Chris and Jack showed their team spirit by wearing Dodgers jerseys and baseball caps and even took the field, where they got to participate in some pre-game festivities and hang out with players like Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw.
"What a day!" the Marvel star wrote on Instagram July 31 following the game, which ended with Cincinnati winning nine to zero. "Jack and I got to hit the mound together, eat our bodyweight in Dodger Dogs and delivered the game opening announcement! Thank you @claytonkershaw for asking me to throw yesterday's first pitch for faith and family day, what an honor! Let's go Dodgers!"
Chris—who shares Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris—has given fans glimpses into his and Jack's father-son outings before. He posted a picture of the duo on a fishing trip in June as well as a snap of Jack finding the Elf on the Shelf last Christmas.
Chris also has two daughters—Lyla, 2, and Eloise, 14 months—with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger and has discussed what it's like for his firstborn to be a big brother.
"He does a great job as a big brother," the Jurassic World alum told Entertainment Tonight in June 2021. "He's 9 and my two girls are 21 months and just a month now and so sweet with them. They love him so much and they miss him when he's gone."
However, raising a family in the spotlight isn't easy. Last year, Chris shut down criticism he received for a 2021 Instagram tribute to Katherine in which he wrote, in part, "she's given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter" and some interpreted to be a dig at Anna as Jack experienced health concerns after he was born premature.
"I said something like, 'Find someone who looks at you the way my wife looks at me,'" Chris explained to Men's Health in June 2022. "And then I gave her some s--t in the thing and said, 'But I love you. I'm so thankful for my wife—she gave me a beautiful, healthy daughter.' And then a bunch of articles came out and said, ‘That's so cringeworthy. I can't believe Chris Pratt would thank her for a healthy daughter when his first child was born premature. That's such a dig at his ex-wife.' And I'm like, That is f--ked up. My son's gonna read that one day."
In fact, he said the online reactions "really f--king bothered" him.
"I cried about it," he continued. "I was like, I hate that these blessings in my life are—to the people close to me—a real burden."