Relive Kylie Jenner’s Most Iconic Fashion Moments With Bratz Dolls Inspired by the Star

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Kylie Jenner has given us so many fashion and beauty moments throughout her life. Who could ever forget her lilac hair she rocked with a puff-sleeve gown for the Met Gala in 2019? What about the veiled baseball hat she wore with a white dress in 2023? Thankfully, photos will live on forever, but if you want to celebrate those looks in another way, The Kardashians star teamed up with Bratz for its first-ever celebrity doll collection.

"I have been a fan of Bratz since childhood and I've always wanted my own Bratz doll," Kylie shared in a press release." The reality TV star added, "I have loved every step of the process this past year in creating these dolls alongside the Bratz team. I'm so excited they are here!"

The limited-edition collection has six Bratzified Kylie mini dolls, each from key moments in her life. Get yours from Amazon, Walmart, or Target before they sell out and keep your eyes peeled because there's more to come from Kylie's Bratz partnership.