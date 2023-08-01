27-Year-Old Analyst Disappears After Attending Zeds Dead Concert in NYC

Watch : True Crime We Binged in 2022

Family and friends are hoping to find John Castic, an analyst who they say disappeared after attending a concert in NYC.

According to a statement obtained by E! News, the New York City Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in their search for the 27-year-old, who was reported missing after he was last seen attending a Zeds Dead concert on Saturday, July 29 at the Brooklyn Mirage Night Club.

Castic, who resides in Lower Manhattan, was last seen at approximately 3 a.m.

His friend Sara Kostecka has issued a public plea on social media, urging people to come forward to help locate the Illinois native.

"Any information would be greatly appreciated," Kostecka wrote in a Facebook post, "as well as sharing this to anyone in NYC that might have seen him."

Kostecka went on to issue a warning about safety, especially when venturing out.

"Reminder to stay safe and check in on your friends," she continued. "I'm supposed to walk with him in my brother's wedding next week. We just wanna find John."