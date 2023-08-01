Bachelor Nation's Clare Crawley Reveals Sex of First Baby

Clare Crawley is serving up a sweet announcement.
The Bachelorette alum—who is expecting a baby via surrogate with husband Ryan Dawkins—recently revealed the sex of their little one, and it looks like a girl is on the way.
Taking to Instagram July 31, Clare posted a video of the couple cutting into a white cake and pulling out a pink slice. However, the reality star indicated she had a feeling she already knew the answer.
"For the last 10 years I've had the same dream over and over," she captioned the clip. "The dreams were so vivid and real of my baby coming into my life. All the beautiful details down to the gender and name. So this special moment was not a surprise for me!"
Still, it was a moment Clare and Ryan will never forget. As she noted on Instagram Stories after the big reveal, "My heart is melting."
Clare wrote that the cake was "homemade with love" by her and Ryan.
"Did I sign up for the wrong reality show," she wrote on Instagram Stories, "because watching 138 episodes of @is_it_cake_official_netflix gave me a *false* sense of confidence in this!"
And after seeing Clare's announcement, several of her fellow Bachelor Nation members expressed their excitement.
"Aww I'm so happy for you, Clare!!!" Raven Gates, who recently welcomed baby no. 2 with husband Adam Gottschalk, wrote in the comments. Added Ashley Iaconetti, who has an 18-month-old son with husband Jared Haibon, "Ahhh I would have expected nothing else! You are meant to be a girl mom!"
The reveal comes a little more than two weeks after Clare—who is also stepmom to Ryan's two daughters—first shared the baby news by posting a video of the couple hanging up a onesie with the words "worth the wait" on a clothesline to Instagram.
"Our laundry is about to get a whole lot cuter in 2024!!" she captioned the July 12 clip. "This TRULY is what my dreams are made of! I can't tell you how hard it has been to hold this secret in, as I've shared the last 10 years of my life with you all! This is one journey though that Ryan and I have been keeping close to our hearts as we navigated the uncertain world of IVF and all that comes with it up until this point."
However, Clare said she couldn't wait to share more with her fans—including the due date. As she wrote, "Baby Dawkins will be arriving via our amazing angel surrogate, in January 2024!!"
Clare and Ryan tied the knot in February, almost four months after getting engaged. The engagement came more than a year after her split from former fiancé Dale Moss.
And while Clare—who previously appeared on Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor, two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise and season 16 of The Bachelorette—and Ryan initially kept their relationship private, she's since given more glimpses into their life together—including their major milestones.
"If my younger soul knew just how deeply it would be loved, I would have never shed a single tear of loneliness," she wrote on Instagram in April. "Happy Anniversary my love!!!"