Bachelor Nation's Clare Crawley Reveals Sex of First Baby

Watch : Bachelor Nation's Clare Crawley Expecting First Baby

Clare Crawley is serving up a sweet announcement.

The Bachelorette alum—who is expecting a baby via surrogate with husband Ryan Dawkins—recently revealed the sex of their little one, and it looks like a girl is on the way.

Taking to Instagram July 31, Clare posted a video of the couple cutting into a white cake and pulling out a pink slice. However, the reality star indicated she had a feeling she already knew the answer.

"For the last 10 years I've had the same dream over and over," she captioned the clip. "The dreams were so vivid and real of my baby coming into my life. All the beautiful details down to the gender and name. So this special moment was not a surprise for me!"

Still, it was a moment Clare and Ryan will never forget. As she noted on Instagram Stories after the big reveal, "My heart is melting."