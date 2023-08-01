Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2

Watch : See Pregnant Serena Williams' Hilarious Message About Growing Baby Bump

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian will soon welcome another girl to their team.



The retired tennis star—who is mom to daughter Olympia, 5, and currently pregnant with their second baby—shared footage from the couple's sex reveal party July 31. In their sweet video posted to her YouTube channel, Serena noted that she was "very excited" about their celebration.



"Obviously I'm team pink," she quipped. "But I'm a little nervous because I don't have any contingency plan if it turns out to be a boy."



During their party, Alexis presented a cake that he announced would have either pink or blue on the inside as the reveal for Jellybean, the nickname for their little one.

However, as he confessed, he made sure the inside was yellow instead.

"I'm doing because I want to troll her and Olympia into thinking that this is the reveal of Jellybean," he shared. "She will cut into this cake, probably be disappointed and hopefully appreciate my troll."

But not to worry, the news was revealed soon after with a display of lights that lip up the night sky that read, "GIRL!"