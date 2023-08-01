JoJo Siwa Gets Her First Tattoo During Outing With Raven-Symoné

Watch : Gigi Hadid Debuts MASSIVE Dragon Tattoo

JoJo Siwa's first tattoo is an absolute dream.

While on an outing with Raven-Symoné and her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday, JoJo documented getting her new body ink—the number 1031 written behind her right ear.

The tattoo was carefully chosen and packed with meaning: The Dance Moms alum explained on her Snapchat Story that it represents "how many days my first concert lasted," in reference to her 2019-2022 concert series, JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour. Additionally, she explained that "03 is the year that I was born so that's why it looks like 03 with the lines on the side."

However, three is another "significant number" that's included in the ink for a special reason, but the 20-year-old can't "say why yet."

Earlier in the day, JoJo told her fans that she was still undecided about the tattoo, but that "Raven and Miranda are convinced that I'm gonna do it. I am 99 percent convinced that I wanna do it."