JoJo Siwa Gets Her First Tattoo During Outing With Raven-Symoné

JoJo Siwa's first tattoo is an absolute dream.
While on an outing with Raven-Symoné and her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday, JoJo documented getting her new body ink—the number 1031 written behind her right ear.
The tattoo was carefully chosen and packed with meaning: The Dance Moms alum explained on her Snapchat Story that it represents "how many days my first concert lasted," in reference to her 2019-2022 concert series, JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour. Additionally, she explained that "03 is the year that I was born so that's why it looks like 03 with the lines on the side."
However, three is another "significant number" that's included in the ink for a special reason, but the 20-year-old can't "say why yet."
Earlier in the day, JoJo told her fans that she was still undecided about the tattoo, but that "Raven and Miranda are convinced that I'm gonna do it. I am 99 percent convinced that I wanna do it."
The only hold up? Picking a font. As she continued, "There's two fonts that I like, but then once it becomes time to shine, there's going to be 57 that I like, and then I'm going to get really torn, so that's what I'm worried. But I know I really want it, so it might happen today."
It all appeared to be smooth sailing at the tattoo shop, as Raven and Miranda hyped up JoJo once she finalized her design.
During the inking, JoJo laid on the table as Raven, 37, filmed every memorable second of the experience. At the end, JoJo reacted to the body art with a beaming smile.
Her final review? Five stars.
"SO sick," she said, adding, "I'm obsessed."
