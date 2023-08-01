Gigi Hadid’s Daughter Khai Looks So Grown Up With Long Hair in New Photos

Watch : Zayn Malik Makes RARE Comments About His Daughter Khai

This look inside Gigi Hadid's private world will certainly float your boat.

The model posted new photos of herself enjoying the sunny season with her and Zayn Malik's daughter Khai, 2, captioning a July 31 Instagram gallery, "Best of summer !"

The photos showed Gigi, 28, feeding horses and rocking a bikini while gathering veggies from the family farm, along with several pics of Khai looking so grown up ahead of her third birthday in September.

In one photo on a lake, Khai—clad in a rainbow tule dress and neon green shoes—was pictured peering over the side of a boat. Taking after her stylish mom, the toddler kept half of her long brown hair in a cute messy bun. Other images showed Khai enjoying some sweet treats as she picked blueberries and savored a pink ice cream bar.

Also on the menu at the Hadid household appears to be pancakes with M&Ms on top, per another photo from the roundup. As Gigi's stylist friend Ashley Avignone commented, "I need this pancake."