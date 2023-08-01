Gigi Hadid’s Daughter Khai Looks So Grown Up With Long Hair in New Photos

This look inside Gigi Hadid's private world will certainly float your boat.
The model posted new photos of herself enjoying the sunny season with her and Zayn Malik's daughter Khai, 2, captioning a July 31 Instagram gallery, "Best of summer !"
The photos showed Gigi, 28, feeding horses and rocking a bikini while gathering veggies from the family farm, along with several pics of Khai looking so grown up ahead of her third birthday in September.
In one photo on a lake, Khai—clad in a rainbow tule dress and neon green shoes—was pictured peering over the side of a boat. Taking after her stylish mom, the toddler kept half of her long brown hair in a cute messy bun. Other images showed Khai enjoying some sweet treats as she picked blueberries and savored a pink ice cream bar.
Also on the menu at the Hadid household appears to be pancakes with M&Ms on top, per another photo from the roundup. As Gigi's stylist friend Ashley Avignone commented, "I need this pancake."
And it looks like Gigi's country lifestyle also earned a thumbs up from another Hollywood mom: Kylie Jenner, who commented "the life," plus a heart hand emoji.
Gigi—whose other summer plans have included rocking out at bestie Taylor Swift's Eras Tour—recently shared one thing that she loves about her daughter: Khai's bravery in trying new things.
"I [heart emoji] MOM LIFE!... what a gift & roller coaster it is to raise a lil human," she wrote on Instagram in May, adding that when it comes to meals, the Next in Fashion host is "just proud" of her mini-me for trying different dishes "whether or not she likes it."
As for dad Zayn, he loves how Khai helps him embrace his inner child.
"I just spend a full day with her doing things that she wants to do," the One Direction alum said on Call Her Daddy earlier this month. "We just have fun and I feel like I've, like, rekindled my own childhood through her. I feel like we get to a certain point in in adult life where everything's kind of vague and gray and boring and she's brought that color back for me for sure."
Whether it's her sea-faring summer adventures or cozy time at home, keep reading to see photos of Khai having a whale of a time.