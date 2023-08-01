Pamper Yourself With Major Discounts From the Ulta 72-Hour Sale

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

I do not know about you, but I always run out of my favorite beauty products at the worst times. That's why I always try to stock up ahead of time, especially for the hair care, skincare, and makeup products that I use most often. It is always a smart call to get ahead of potential beauty emergencies.

If you want to stock up on your favorite products or try some new ones, there is a 72-hour sale happening at Ulta with major deals on all of your favorite brands including St. Tropez, Kylie Cosmetics, MAC Cosmetics,and Olaplex.