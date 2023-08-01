Pamper Yourself With Major Discounts From the Ulta 72-Hour Sale

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
I do not know about you, but I always run out of my favorite beauty products at the worst times. That's why I always try to stock up ahead of time, especially for the hair care, skincare, and makeup products that I use most often. It is always a smart call to get ahead of potential beauty emergencies.
If you want to stock up on your favorite products or try some new ones, there is a 72-hour sale happening at Ulta with major deals on all of your favorite brands including St. Tropez, Kylie Cosmetics, MAC Cosmetics,and Olaplex.
Olaplex No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask
Do you want hair with 2x shine, 4x moisture, 6x smoothness, and 94% more body, Olaplex recommends the Bond Intense Moisture Mask. Apply this to clean, damp hair and leave it on before ten minutes before you rinse it out.
Kylie Cosmetics Pressed Powder Eyeshadow Palette
The Kylie Cosmetics Pressed Powder Palettes have ten eyeshadow shades in two finishes, matte and metallic. The powders are easy to blend and they deliver an amazing color payoff with just one swipe. There's a set with rosy neutrals and another with warm neutrals.
A shopper said, "Boy, what a surprise! Great coverage small palette that packs a punch! Very satisfied with this product."
This palette and everything from Kylie Cosmetics is 25% off.
MAC Prep + Prime Fix+ Primer and Setting Spray
You can use this spray on bare skin for hydration, before makeup as a primer, after getting ready to look in your look, and throughout the day for spritzes of hydration. In addition to refreshing your skin, the formula has soothing ingredients, like green tea, chamomile, and cucumber. This spray is an absolute classic and a total game-changer.
Hold the spray 12 inches from your face and spray. You can use this before makeup as primer, after to lock it in, or for those makeup-free days for some extra hydration.
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
Get a voluminous blowout with ease when you use the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush. You can use this device to dry and style your hair at the same time. Create those oh-so-trendy blowouts inspired by the 90s. Achieve a shiny, straight look. Style some subtle waves. Add a flip to your ends. The possibilities are endless with this easy-to-use, highly-effective, lightweight gadget.
Ulta has this Revlon heated styling brush in two colors. There are low, medium, high, and cool heat settings. Use this device for sleek straight styles, flipped ends, soft waves, 90s-esque blowouts, and more.
TONYMOLY Tako Pore Blackhead Scrub Stick
If you're looking for an effective way to clear out those pores, you need to check out the TONYMOLY Tako Pore Blackhead Scrub Stick. This product is so easy to use. After washing your face, massage the stick over damp skin in circular motions, targeting those areas where you tend to have clogged pores; i.e. the T-zone and the nose. Then rinse it off with warm water. If you really want to take the experience up a notch, open up the pores with a steam towel or use this stick right after you shower.
According to the brand, the TONYMOLY Tako Pore Blackhead Scrub Stick extracts "blackheads, whiteheads, and other skin impurities." If your current skincare routine isn't coming through, add this internet-famous blackhead stick to the mix.
DHC Deep Cleansing Oil
To put it simply, like attracts like. Get excess oil off your face by starting your routine with an oil cleanse. Put it on your dry skin and gentle apply in circular motions. Then add the water. This is great to take off makeup and unclog pores, in my experience. Gently taking off makeup is critical to maintaining great skin and combating its oily tendencies.
COOLA Radical Recovery Eco-Cert Organic After Sun Lotion
Unfortunately, sunburn does happen. Make sure you are prepared for that discomfort with this incredibly soothing after sun, recovery lotion.
PÜR 4-in-1 Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20
Replace your moisturizer, primer, foundation, and SPF with this do-it-all product. This is great for those who want a "no makeup" look. If you want to look and feel like your best self, the PÜR 4-in-1 Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 delivers that "your skin, but better" appearance.
