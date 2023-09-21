Euphoria Star Angus Cloud’s Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : Euphoria Actor Angus Cloud Dead at 25

More details have come to light about the tragic death of Angus Cloud.

The Euphoria actor died at age 25 at his family's home in Oakland, Calif., his family shared in a statement to E! News July 31.

Now, his cause of death has been revealed as a result of a lethal combination of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and more, the Alameda County Coroner has confirmed to E! News. His death is being ruled as an accidental overdose.

At the time of his passing, his family asked for privacy as they were coping with the loss.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," they said in a statement. "As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

Cloud—who played the fan-favorite drug dealer Fezco in the HBO drama—passed away just one week after his father was laid to rest. His family said the actor had "struggled" with his dad's death.

"The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," they continued. "Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."