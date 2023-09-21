Euphoria Star Angus Cloud’s Cause of Death Revealed

More details have come to light about the tragic death of Angus Cloud.
The Euphoria actor died at age 25 at his family's home in Oakland, Calif., his family shared in a statement to E! News July 31.
Now, his cause of death has been revealed as a result of a lethal combination of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and more, the Alameda County Coroner has confirmed to E! News. His death is being ruled as an accidental overdose.
At the time of his passing, his family asked for privacy as they were coping with the loss.
"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," they said in a statement. "As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."
Cloud—who played the fan-favorite drug dealer Fezco in the HBO drama—passed away just one week after his father was laid to rest. His family said the actor had "struggled" with his dad's death.
"The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," they continued. "Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."
In addition to his family, his Euphoria costars also spoke out on their grief. Javon Walton, who played his adoptive brother Ashtray for two seasons, called him "Forever Family," adding, "rest easy brother."
Storm Reid—who portrays Gia, the little sister of Rue (Zendaya)—said "the tears just won't stop."
Cloud grew up in the Bay Area of California and graduated from Oakland School for the Arts in 2016. His acting career took off after a scout discovered him one night walking the streets of Brooklyn with some friends.
He appeared in seasons one and two of Euphoria, which dropped on HBO in 2019 and 2022 respectively, and was looking forward to acting in season three. He also made cameos in music videos for Becky G and Karol G's 2022 song "Mamiii" and Juice WRLD's posthumous 2022 song "Cigarettes."
"I like to make music videos," he told Variety last year, "and acting's dope as f--k. Best job I ever had."
Casting director Jennifer Venditti praised his talents at the time, saying, "Angus doesn't get enough credit."
Cloud also found success in fashion, starring in Puma footwear photo shoots and attending multiple Paris Fashion Week shows to sit in the front row. In 2022, he was made a brand ambassador for Ralph Lauren Fragrances, which held a special place in his heart. "Bin collecting polo out of thrift stores since i was 13," he wrote on Instagram in October 2022, alongside photos of him at a Ralph Lauren show. "now i get money money to spend it in your stores bless bless 1 love."