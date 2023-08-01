This Long Sleeve Top From Amazon Is the Ideal Transitional Top From Summer To Fall

The brand featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Fall fashion will be here before you know it. If shopping is your favorite way to prepare for a new season, you probably have sweaters on your mind.

This Amazon sweater is the perfect fall top. It pairs well with your favorite pants or leggings and it gives you a lot of options. Dress it up or dress it down, this shirt works for everything. It just depends on how you style it. Rock one for the office, casual hang outs, and anything in between. This top is comfy, but not heavy and the thumb holes prevent your sleeves from rolling up without warning.

The Prinbara Womens Crewneck Batwing Sleeve Top comes in seven colors. Not sure which one to get? You'll probably end up adding more colors to your wardrobe after trying it on one time.

You will fall in love with this top just in time for Autumn weather.