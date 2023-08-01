This Long Sleeve Top From Amazon Is the Ideal Transitional Top From Summer To Fall

The brand featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Fall fashion will be here before you know it. If shopping is your favorite way to prepare for a new season, you probably have sweaters on your mind.
This Amazon sweater is the perfect fall top. It pairs well with your favorite pants or leggings and it gives you a lot of options. Dress it up or dress it down, this shirt works for everything. It just depends on how you style it. Rock one for the office, casual hang outs, and anything in between. This top is comfy, but not heavy and the thumb holes prevent your sleeves from rolling up without warning.
The Prinbara Womens Crewneck Batwing Sleeve Top comes in seven colors. Not sure which one to get? You'll probably end up adding more colors to your wardrobe after trying it on one time.
You will fall in love with this top just in time for Autumn weather.
Prinbara Womens Crewneck Batwing Sleeve Top
This crewneck top comes in 7 versatile colors.
Shoppers love this comfy top. Check out some of the rave reviews.
Prinbara Womens Crewneck Batwing Sleeve Top Reviews
A shopper urged, "You need this shirt! This sweater is absolutely gorgeous. I ordered the white in a medium and it is a bit long but it's perfect to tuck in or wear with leggings. The fabric is beautiful and I love the thumb holes. Washes well so far. I just ordered the army green in a small to see the size difference but this is a definite cozy wear everyday sweater. I want one in every color!"
Another declared, "This is my new favorite sweater. The green is so pretty. I just ordered a second one in black. Loose, but flattering fit."
Someone shared, "Loved this so much I bought another in white. Very soft material, sleeves are a lil longer which I love!"
"A wardrobe must. I've already purchased two. These are a perfect staple to any wardrobe. Can be worn for three seasons. Well made. Comfortable. Flattering. And so versatile," a reviewer wrote.
