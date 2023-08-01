Beauty on a Budget: The Best Rated Drugstore Foundations You Can Find on Amazon for Amazing Skin

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whoever says stunning makeup looks can only be achieved with expensive, luxury items couldn't be more wrong. For any part of your routine, there are so many drugstore makeup products on the market that will work just as well, if not better, than the pricier alternatives. You definitely don't have to spend a fortune on makeup to get the best looks, and we're going to show you how.
Foundation is probably the most important step in any makeup routine, so you have to find the one that is just right for you. Whether it be your skin type or desired finish or skin benefits, there are tons of foundation options available based on your needs. I've tried a lot of drugstore foundations in my day from many different brands, so I know that buying the right foundation will either make or break your entire look.
These are the very best drugstore foundations with hundreds of thousands of glowing reviews you can find on Amazon right now, and some are as cheap as $3 and change. We've got everything from full coverage formulas to tinted moisturizes from brands like Maybelline, Covergirl, L'Oreal, e.l.f., NYX, and more. Read on for our picks.
Maybelline New York Fit Me Matte + Poreless Foundation
This is one of my personal favorite cheap foundations. The Maybelline Fit Me Foundation provides medium and buildable coverage which is especially great if you're just starting out with doing makeup. The Matte + Poreless version is best for those with oily skin, but you can also get the Dewy + Smooth. This product has over 83,000 five star reviews.
Revlon Colorstay Liquid Foundation
The Revlon Colorstay foundation will give a long lasting, matte look that is also lightweight and transfer-resistant. It has SPF 15 and Vitamin E in the formula which nourishes and protects your skin throughout the day. 16,600 five star reviews rave about how smooth this foundation makes your skin look.
e.l.f. Flawless Finish Foundation
E.l.f products truly have a cult following, and for good reason. Their makeup is super affordable, but the quality never fails to serve. This foundation is good for dry skin and will give you medium to full coverage with a semi-matte finish. It also hydrates your skin with glycerin instead. Customers say the formula is super buildable and blendable.
Milani Conceal + Perfect 2-in-1 Foundation + Concealer
This is another one of my absolute faves. The Milani Conceal + Perfect has full coverage by putting your foundation and concealer into one formula. It will give you a smooth, satin base while also touching up your imperfections for even-looking skin. This product has almost 13,000 great reviews, and a lot of customers say that they were able to find a very true skin match.
L'Oréal Paris Infallible Pro Matte Foundation
L'Oreal Paris always has great makeup products at very reasonable prices like this Infallible Pro Matte foundation. It provides long lasting 24-hour wear with natural to full coverage. The formula also controls shine so it's great for oily skin. Thousands of customers say that with this foundation their makeup look can last even the sweatiest of days.
NYX Born To Glow Naturally Radiant Foundation
This NYX foundation will give you a naturally dewy look so you can glow all day which is awesome for dry skin. It provides buildable coverage from sheer to full and it has a wide shade range.
One reviewer writes, "This is one of my all-time favorite foundations. It's smooth and glowy but doesn't break you out, and it's better than the high-end ones I've tried. Highly recommend!"
Wet n Wild Photo Focus Dewy Liquid Foundation
This top rated foundation can be yours for only five dollars and change. This is a skin perfecting matte formula that will have you photo-ready in no time. It has over 6,000 glowing five star reviews on Amazon.
L'Oréal Paris Cosmetics Infallible 24 Hour Fresh Wear Foundation
This L'Oreal foundation has been popping off on social media lately with all the lifestyle and beauty creators raving about how awesome this product is. I can also say that this is one of the best drugstore foundations that I've ever tried. The formula is super long lasting, but never cakey, so you can have a smooth, flawless look the whole day.
Maybelline Dream Urban Cover Flawless Coverage Foundation
Get this lightweight, natural foundation that was designed specifically to be skin-nourishing. This Maybelline foundation has SPF 50 and antioxidants to protect your skin the entire day. It's great if you'll be out in the sun all day, but want more coverage than a tinted moisturizer or sunscreen.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint
Speaking of tinted moisturizers, the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint is definitely the way to go for something affordable, yet effective. The formula hydrates, plump, and refreshes your skin for 24 hours, and won't clog up your pores. This is perfect when you just want a light and simple look.
COVERGIRL TruBlend Matte Made Liquid Foundation
Covergirl has got you covered with the TruBlend Matte Made foundation. This formula is for those with oily skin because it absorbs excess oil to give you a smooth, matte finish. It has a 12-hour wear and is available in 40 shades.
A shopper comments, "This is non greasy and feels very comfortable. It matched my skin tone perfectly. I love it."
Physicians Formula The Healthy Foundation
This foundation from Physicians Formula is a little on the pricier end of this list, but it is definitely still worth it. For only $16, you can get a quality foundation from a brand that has been dermatologist tested and highly recommended. It is great for all skin types, and the formula has ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamins, and SPF 20 for ultimate skin care.
Looking to elevate your look with deals on bags and accessories from top brands like Coach and Prada? Check out the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale going on right now.