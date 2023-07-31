Euphoria's Angus Cloud Shared His Hopes for Season 3 Before His Death

Watch : Euphoria Actor Angus Cloud Dead at 25

Angus Cloud had high hopes for the third season of Euphoria before his tragic death.

Back in October, the actor was very eager to return to set to see how things would unfold for his fan-favorite character Fezco, who was last seen being dragged away by police following a gunfight in which his adoptive brother Ashtray (Javon Walton) was fatally shot.

"I can't wait to get back to work with everyone," Cloud told E! News at the time. "I feel like it's been way too long. I just can't wait to see everyone and working on set again."

While he said he was "definitely not sure what to expect" for Fezco's season three storyline, he added, "but knowing [Euphoria creator] Sam [Levinson], it will be good."

The 25-year-old had also teased a "couple of projects" in the works outside of Euphoria, noting, "I can't wait for everyone to see."

"They're a little different than what I usually do," he added, "so it will be cool."