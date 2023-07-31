Euphoria's Angus Cloud Shared His Hopes for Season 3 Before His Death

Angus Cloud had high hopes for the third season of Euphoria before his tragic death.
Back in October, the actor was very eager to return to set to see how things would unfold for his fan-favorite character Fezco, who was last seen being dragged away by police following a gunfight in which his adoptive brother Ashtray (Javon Walton) was fatally shot.
"I can't wait to get back to work with everyone," Cloud told E! News at the time. "I feel like it's been way too long. I just can't wait to see everyone and working on set again."
While he said he was "definitely not sure what to expect" for Fezco's season three storyline, he added, "but knowing [Euphoria creator] Sam [Levinson], it will be good."
The 25-year-old had also teased a "couple of projects" in the works outside of Euphoria, noting, "I can't wait for everyone to see."
"They're a little different than what I usually do," he added, "so it will be cool."
Sadly, Cloud died on July 31—just a week after the death of his father—at his family's home in Oakland, Calif.
"The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," his family said in a statement to E! News. "Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone."
Cloud was cast as the soft-hearted drug dealer Fezco after being scouted on the street. As casting director Jennifer Venditti recalled, the Oakland native—who had little acting experience prior to his breakout role—was "so authentic" and "a master at active listening" during his audition.
"There was so much happening on his face without him doing anything," she told Complex last year. "And you can't act that."
The first season of Euphoria premiered in 2019, with the second debuting last year. Cloud's character was supposed to be killed off in the season two finale, but Levinson "rewrote the script" last-minute to keep Fezco alive and have Ashtray take his place instead, according to Walton.
"He was the one that was down die," Walton told E! News in February 2022 of Cloud's reaction to the script change. "He was the one that was down to take the shot. So he was really sad when he knew that I was gonna die."
In the wake of Cloud's passing, his onscreen brother mourned the loss in a social media tribute. "Rest easy brother," Walton wrote on Instagram July 31 alongside a photo of the duo. He added in a separate post on Instagram Story, "forever family."
Meanwhile, HBO released a statement reading, "We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."
