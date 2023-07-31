Euphoria's Javon Walton, Storm Reid and More Stars Honor Angus Cloud After His Death

The Euphoria family is mourning the loss of Angus Cloud.
Stars paid tribute to the actor, who rose to fame as Fezco on the HBO drama, following his death at his family's home in Oakland, Calif. He was 25.
Prior to his passing, Cloud had "intensely struggled" with the death of his father, who he buried last week, his family told E! News. Cloud's cause of death has not been shared.
"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," his family said in a statement July 31. "As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."
Javon Walton, who played Cloud's adoptive little brother Ashtray on Euphoria, reacted to his costar's tragic death by sharing a picture of him hugging Cloud, writing, "rest easy brother." On his July 31 Instagram Story, Walton captioned an image of him and Cloud embracing, "forever family."
While sharing a clip of Cloud's character Fezco singing to "Stand By Me" with Maude Apatow's Lexi, Storm Reid wrote on her Instagram Stories, "the tears just won't stop."
Chloe Bailey, sister to Halle Bailey, tweeted, "wow angus cloud gone too soon.. rest in peace angel," while Denzel Curry added, "Not the news I wanted to hear this morning g. Rest in Power Angus Cloud."
Describing Cloud as an "immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family," HBO and Euphoria also sent condolences to his family. "We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud," a statement posted to the show's social media account read. "We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."
Cloud's character Fezco, affectionately known as Fez, became a beloved character on Euphoria following the show's premiere in 2019. Even though fans believed Cloud was simply playing a version of himself on the show, due to this laidback nature that resembled Fezco, the actor clarified it was not that straightforward.
"When people are like, ‘It must be so easy! You get to go in and be yourself.' I'm like, ‘Why don't you go and do that?' It's not that simple," he told Variety last year. "I brought a lot to the character. You can believe what you want. It ain't got nothing to do with me."
Ahead of season three, Cloud was expected to return to the show once more.
"I can't wait to get back to work with everyone," he told E! News in October. "I feel like it's been way too long. I just can't wait to see everyone and working on set again. Definitely not sure what to expect for Fezco, but knowing [Euphoria creator] Sam [Levinson], it will be good."
Keep scrolling for more tributes.