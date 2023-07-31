Euphoria's Javon Walton, Storm Reid and More Stars Honor Angus Cloud After His Death

Watch : Euphoria Actor Angus Cloud Dead at 25

The Euphoria family is mourning the loss of Angus Cloud.

Stars paid tribute to the actor, who rose to fame as Fezco on the HBO drama, following his death at his family's home in Oakland, Calif. He was 25.

Prior to his passing, Cloud had "intensely struggled" with the death of his father, who he buried last week, his family told E! News. Cloud's cause of death has not been shared.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," his family said in a statement July 31. "As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

Javon Walton, who played Cloud's adoptive little brother Ashtray on Euphoria, reacted to his costar's tragic death by sharing a picture of him hugging Cloud, writing, "rest easy brother." On his July 31 Instagram Story, Walton captioned an image of him and Cloud embracing, "forever family."

While sharing a clip of Cloud's character Fezco singing to "Stand By Me" with Maude Apatow's Lexi, Storm Reid wrote on her Instagram Stories, "the tears just won't stop."