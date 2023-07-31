Breaking

Euphoria Actor Angus Cloud Dead at 25

Euphoria's Angus Cloud Dead at 25: Remembering His Life in Photos

Angus Cloud, who played drug dealer Fezco on HBO's Euphoria, died on July 31 at his family's home in Oakland, Calif. He was 25.

By Gabrielle Chung Jul 31, 2023 10:35 PMTags
CelebritiesAngus CloudEuphoria
Watch: In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Hollywood has lost a rising star following the death of Angus Cloud.

The Euphoria actor, who played the tenderhearted drug dealer Fezco on the HBO series, passed away on July 31 at the age of 25, his family confirmed.

"As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," they said in a statement to E! News. "Last week, he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend."

While Cloud's family did not share a cause of death, they noted that he "was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

They added, "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone."

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2023's Fallen Stars

Cloud's warm and enigmatic personality was what landed him his breakout role on Euphoria. As casting director Jennifer Venditti recalled, the California native—who had little acting experience prior to the role—was "so authentic" during their first meeting.

"He was very Zen and sweet and really listened to everyone and he was so chill," she told Complex last year, sharing that for his first audition Cloud read a scene in which Zendaya's character Rue gives a monologue about her dad's death. "And it's going to sound weird, but there was something about the way he listened. There was so much happening on his face without him doing anything."

Calling him a "master at active listening," Venditti added of Cloud, "He really was listening to her and hearing her and he could feel what she was saying. And you can't act that."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Euphoria Actor Angus Cloud Dead at 25

2

YouTuber Spent $14K to Transform Into Dog Takes First Walk in Public

3

Maralee Nichols Shares New Pic With Her and Tristan Thompson's Son

And in the wake of Euphoria's success, Cloud landed appearances in movies such as North Hollywood and The Line. He further achieved success in the fashion world as brand ambassador for Ralph Lauren and Amiri.

Back in October, Cloud told E! News that he couldn't wait to start work on season three of the hit drama. "I feel like it's been way too long," he said at the time. "I just can't wait to see everyone and working on set again."

As the Euphoria family mourns one of their own, take a look back at Cloud's life and career.

Instagram
Early 2000s
Steve Granitz/WireImage
2019
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
2019
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
2019
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GQ
2021
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for HBO
2022
Raymond Hall/GC Images
2022
Matt Winkelmeyer/Variety via Getty Images
2022
Jean Catuffe/GC Images
2022
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
2022
Rich Fury/VF22/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
2022
Michael Kovac/Variety via Getty Images
2022
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO
2022
BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID
2022
Alessandra G / BACKGRID
2022
Matt Winkelmeyer/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair
2022
Sarah Morris/WireImage
2022
Mike Marsland/Getty Images
2022
Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Revolve
2022
BACKGRID
2022
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images
2023
Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock
2023
Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images
2023
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Euphoria Actor Angus Cloud Dead at 25

2

YouTuber Spent $14K to Transform Into Dog Takes First Walk in Public

3

Maralee Nichols Shares New Pic With Her and Tristan Thompson's Son

4
Exclusive

Below Deck Fans, Captain Lee & Kate Chastain Have a New TV Show

5

Angus Cloud's Dad Died One Week Before the Euphoria Actor