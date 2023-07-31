Euphoria's Angus Cloud Dead at 25: Remembering His Life in Photos

Hollywood has lost a rising star following the death of Angus Cloud.
The Euphoria actor, who played the tenderhearted drug dealer Fezco on the HBO series, passed away on July 31 at the age of 25, his family confirmed.
"As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," they said in a statement to E! News. "Last week, he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend."
While Cloud's family did not share a cause of death, they noted that he "was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."
They added, "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone."
Cloud's warm and enigmatic personality was what landed him his breakout role on Euphoria. As casting director Jennifer Venditti recalled, the California native—who had little acting experience prior to the role—was "so authentic" during their first meeting.
"He was very Zen and sweet and really listened to everyone and he was so chill," she told Complex last year, sharing that for his first audition Cloud read a scene in which Zendaya's character Rue gives a monologue about her dad's death. "And it's going to sound weird, but there was something about the way he listened. There was so much happening on his face without him doing anything."
Calling him a "master at active listening," Venditti added of Cloud, "He really was listening to her and hearing her and he could feel what she was saying. And you can't act that."
And in the wake of Euphoria's success, Cloud landed appearances in movies such as North Hollywood and The Line. He further achieved success in the fashion world as brand ambassador for Ralph Lauren and Amiri.
Back in October, Cloud told E! News that he couldn't wait to start work on season three of the hit drama. "I feel like it's been way too long," he said at the time. "I just can't wait to see everyone and working on set again."
As the Euphoria family mourns one of their own, take a look back at Cloud's life and career.