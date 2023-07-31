Euphoria's Angus Cloud Dead at 25: Remembering His Life in Photos

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Hollywood has lost a rising star following the death of Angus Cloud.

The Euphoria actor, who played the tenderhearted drug dealer Fezco on the HBO series, passed away on July 31 at the age of 25, his family confirmed.

"As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," they said in a statement to E! News. "Last week, he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend."

While Cloud's family did not share a cause of death, they noted that he "was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

They added, "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone."