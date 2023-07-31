Angus Cloud's Dad Laid to Rest One Week Before the Euphoria Actor's Death

Watch : Euphoria Actor Angus Cloud Dead at 25

Angus Cloud was mourning the loss of his father at the time of his death.

The Euphoria actor, who portrayed Fezco for the first two seasons of HBO series, recently passed away at his family's home in Oakland, Calif., just days after saying goodbye to his dad, Conor Hickey. (A tribute posted online by Conor's rugby club confirms he died in May.)

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," his loved ones shared in a July 31 statement to E! News. "As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss," the statement continued. "The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend."

On July 14, Angus honored his dad with a post on Instagram, writing alongside a picture of Conor, "miss u breh."

As his family noted in their statement, Angus—who turned 25 years old on July 11—was very open about his mental health battle over the years. "We hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone," they added, "and should not fight this on their own in silence."