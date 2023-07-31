Angus Cloud's Dad Died One Week Before the Euphoria Actor

Angus Cloud was mourning the loss of his father at the time of his death.
The Euphoria actor, who portrayed Fezco for the first two seasons of HBO series, recently passed away at his family's home in Oakland, Calif., just days after saying goodbye to his dad.
"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," his loved ones shared in a July 31 statement to E! News. "As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."
"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss," the statement continued. "The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend."
As his family noted in their statement, Angus—who turned 25 years old on July 11—was very open about his mental health battle over the years. "We hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone," they added, "and should not fight this on their own in silence."
"We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone," the family concluded. "We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."
HBO also honored the rising star in a social media message July 31. "We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud," the company tweeted. "He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."
Months before his death, Angus spoke to E! News about returning for season three of Euphoria.
"I can't wait to get back to work with everyone," he shared in October. "I feel like it's been way too long. I just can't wait to see everyone and working on set again. Definitely not sure what to expect for Fezco, but knowing [Euphoria creator] Sam [Levinson], it will be good."
