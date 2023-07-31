Breaking

Euphoria Actor Angus Cloud Dead at 25

Angus Cloud's Dad Died One Week Before the Euphoria Actor

Actor Angus Cloud, who portrayed character Fezco on HBO's Euphoria, died at his family's home in Oakland, Calif., just days after his father passed away.

Angus Cloud was mourning the loss of his father at the time of his death.

The Euphoria actor, who portrayed Fezco for the first two seasons of HBO series, recently passed away at his family's home in Oakland, Calif., just days after saying goodbye to his dad.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," his loved ones shared in a July 31 statement to E! News. "As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss," the statement continued. "The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend."

As his family noted in their statement, Angus—who turned 25 years old on July 11—was very open about his mental health battle over the years. "We hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone," they added, "and should not fight this on their own in silence."

Celebrity Deaths: 2023's Fallen Stars

"We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone," the family concluded. "We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

Michael Kovac/Variety via Getty Images

HBO also honored the rising star in a social media message July 31. "We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud," the company tweeted. "He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."

Months before his death, Angus spoke to E! News about returning for season three of Euphoria.

"I can't wait to get back to work with everyone," he shared in October. "I feel like it's been way too long. I just can't wait to see everyone and working on set again. Definitely not sure what to expect for Fezco, but knowing [Euphoria creator] Sam [Levinson], it will be good."

To take a look back at Angus' life in photos, keep scrolling...

Instagram
Early 2000s
Steve Granitz/WireImage
2019
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
2019
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
2019
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GQ
2021
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for HBO
2022
Raymond Hall/GC Images
2022
Matt Winkelmeyer/Variety via Getty Images
2022
Jean Catuffe/GC Images
2022
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
2022
Rich Fury/VF22/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
2022
Michael Kovac/Variety via Getty Images
2022
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO
2022
BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID
2022
Alessandra G / BACKGRID
2022
Matt Winkelmeyer/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair
2022
Sarah Morris/WireImage
2022
Mike Marsland/Getty Images
2022
Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Revolve
2022
BACKGRID
2022
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images
2023
Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock
2023
Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images
2023
