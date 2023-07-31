Bebe Rexha Confirms Breakup From Keyan Sayfari After Sharing Weight Gain Text

Bebe Rexha doesn't need a hand to hold.
The 33-year-old confirmed she and her boyfriend of three years Keyan Safyari have broken up during her Bebe Rexha: Best F'n Night Of My Life performance in London July 28.
While introducing her song "Atmosphere," Bebe told the crowd, "Now I just went through a break-up so I might get a little emotional, so you need to help me here."
Later in the evening, a fan held up a sign reading, "You are enough" while Bebe performed her track "I Am." In response, the "Me, Myself & I" singer joked, "You really are trying to make a bitch cry."
This breakup news comes only two weeks after Bebe shared texts to her social media that were reportedly from Keyan discussing the Grammy nominee's weight gain. In the texts, the cinematographer is seemingly defending himself from comments made during a previous conversation.
"I never said you weren't beautiful and I never said I didn't love you," read the message posted to her Instagram Story July 16, per Entertainment Tonight. "In fact I said how beautiful you are and how much I loved you. But I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing so I told you it was…That was the conversation we were having and you asked.
He continued, "Because I care, would you rather I lied to you? You gained 35 pounds obviously you gained weight and your face changes? Should I just pretend it didn't happen and that it's ok? Come on I gain 3 pounds and you called me chubbs and fat. Doesn't mean you don't love me."
Keyan also wrote that he felt Bebe was looking for a reason to break up with him, encouraging her to "speak to a therapist" and get to "the root of the problem." He added, "Let me know if you'd like to speak if you need more clarity. Love you."
The social media post prompted fans to speculate that she and Keyan, whom she'd started dating in 2020, had parted ways.
And this isn't the only time Bebe had to address recent talk about her body online. "I know I got fat," she tweeted June 23. "I'm just so sick of people talking about it. NEXT!!!!!!"
In a separate tweet she continued, "Human beings go through weight fluctuations it's life and you don't know what people are going through. Meds, disease, etc..."
But amid all the talk over how she looks, Bebe was sure to thank fans who had been showing her support.
"Also, I want to shout out all the people who have been supporting me and showing me love," she added. "Thank you."