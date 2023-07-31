Bebe Rexha Confirms Breakup From Keyan Sayfari After Sharing Weight Gain Text

Watch : Bebe Rexha Shares Alleged Text From BF Keyan Safyari About Her Weight

Bebe Rexha doesn't need a hand to hold.

The 33-year-old confirmed she and her boyfriend of three years Keyan Safyari have broken up during her Bebe Rexha: Best F'n Night Of My Life performance in London July 28.

While introducing her song "Atmosphere," Bebe told the crowd, "Now I just went through a break-up so I might get a little emotional, so you need to help me here."

Later in the evening, a fan held up a sign reading, "You are enough" while Bebe performed her track "I Am." In response, the "Me, Myself & I" singer joked, "You really are trying to make a bitch cry."

This breakup news comes only two weeks after Bebe shared texts to her social media that were reportedly from Keyan discussing the Grammy nominee's weight gain. In the texts, the cinematographer is seemingly defending himself from comments made during a previous conversation.

"I never said you weren't beautiful and I never said I didn't love you," read the message posted to her Instagram Story July 16, per Entertainment Tonight. "In fact I said how beautiful you are and how much I loved you. But I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing so I told you it was…That was the conversation we were having and you asked.