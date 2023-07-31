Stunt Influencer Remi Lucidi Dead at 30 After Falling From 68th Floor of Skyscraper

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

An extreme sports enthusiast has lost his life while performing a dangerous stunt.

Remi Lucidi, who documented himself scaling tall structures around the world on his Remi Engima Instagram account, reportedly died on July 27 after falling from the 68th floor of a skyscraper in Hong Kong, according to Sky News. He was 30.

The French daredevil was last seen knocking on a window from the outside of a penthouse suite, startling a maid inside the high-rise, per the South China Morning Post. The maid then called police, who arrived to find Lucidi's body at a nearby patio along with his identification and a video camera containing footage of extreme sports, according to the publication.

Authorities told the local outlet that Lucidi gained entry after telling a security guard that he was there to visit a friend on the 40th floor. He proceeded to enter an elevator, with surveillance footage capturing him arriving on the 49th floor. From there, police said the stunt influencer made his way to the top floor, where a door was found to have been forced open.