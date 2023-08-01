KORA Organics Skincare From Miranda Kerr Is What Your Routine’s Been Missing — And It Starts at $18

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

KORA Organics is more than a skincare line: It's the passion project of model, mom, and businessperson Miranda Kerr. As she writes on the company's website, even as a teenager, Miranda was "shocked" to discover just how many products made it into her family's home that were "deemed natural or safe," but actually "included toxic, potentially carcinogenic ingredients."

Growing up on a farm, she understood the importance of having anything but those around. Her mother was diagnosed with cancer when Miranda was 16, which she writes was a "turning point" that "sparked" her "lifelong passion for organic ingredients and holistic health."

Over the years, especially as she began to work full time, Miranda writes that she "found that organic skincare formulas didn't bring me the results I needed," and she wanted to know why. Years of research and "many conversations with natural formulators and experts" later, and KORA Organics was born.

What started as a simple company in 2009 is now in over 30 countries, and makes effective, organic skincare for every complexion achievable.

Below, shop the full range of Miranda Kerr's KORA Organics award-winning skincare products — including full-sized favorites that start at just $18.