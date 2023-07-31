You'll Be Begging for Mercy After Seeing This Sizzling Photo of Shirtless Shawn Mendes

Watch : See Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Hold Hands in NYC

There's nothing holdin' Shawn Mendes back from a day at the beach—not even a shirt.

The "Mercy" singer was all-smiles during a boating trip with friends off the coast of Ibiza, Spain on July 28. Clad only a pair of olive green swim trunks, Shawn showed off his rock hard abs as he soaked up the sun on the yacht's deck.

At one point in the day, the 24-year-old cooled down by taking a dive from the boat into the crystal blue waters. He then returned to the deck, where he pulled out his phone and proceeded to show something to his pals.

The sunny outing comes exactly one year after Shawn canceled the remainder of his Wonder World Tour, which was initially scheduled to run until August 2023, in order to focus on his mental health and, as he put it, "come back stronger."

"I unfortunately have to cancel the rest of the tour dates in North America, and the UK/Europe," he explained in a statement last July. "We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but this time I have to put my health as my first priority."