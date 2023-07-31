Forever? These Stars Got Tattooed With Their Partners' Names

Watch : Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Taking a Break After Nearly 2 Years

Relationships may come and go, but tattoos are forever—well, sometime they are.

Nothing says you are committed to your romantic partner like getting their name inked on your body. And nada proves your romance is so over like covering up or completely removing the tribute after breaking up, which is something stars like Kaley Cuoco, Ariana Grande and Nick Cannon have had to do.

But not every celeb has decided to erase any trace of their exes: Harry Styles was recently photographed with a previously unseen "Olivia" tattoo, which could be a reference to his former girlfriend, Olivia Wilde. And, unlike a vow renewal on any Real Housewives series, matching tattoos don't always spell doom for a famous couple—just ask Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck and Taylor Lautner and wife Tay Lautner as both pairs sport ink in honor of their respective wedding dates.

Plus, one celeb has 70 tattoos in honor of his wife. Come on, who really needs flowers when your face is literally tattooed on your husband's arm?