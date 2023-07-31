Here's Your First Look at Vanderpump Rules Star Tom Sandoval's New Reality TV Gig

Watch : See Tom Sandoval's Style Change as He Films VPR Season 11

After SUR-viving the biggest reality TV scandal of the year, Tom Sandoval is ready to push himself to new limits.

After all, the Vanderpump Rules star is joining season two of Fox's intense reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test where he'll test his mental and physical strength alongside fellow celebrity contestants Tyler Cameron, Savannah Chrisley, Blac Chyna, JoJo Siwa, Nick Viall, Brian Austin Green, Dez Bryant, Robert Horry, Erin Jackson, Bode Miller, Jack Osbourne, Tara Reid and Kelly Rizzo.

In a first look at the new season, released July 31, Sandoval reflects on cheating on Ariana Madix with their costar Raquel Leviss, saying, "I want to get punished." And it appears his time on the endurance series will do just that as the preview sees the Bravo star with a bloody face during one of the grueling challenges.

But he's not the only contestant taking on the harsh New Zealand terrain with something to prove. For Reid, it's about dispelling misconceptions. "People want to underestimate me," the American Pie actress says in the teaser. "I'm a lot stronger than people think."