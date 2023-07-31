Here's Your First Look at Vanderpump Rules Star Tom Sandoval's New Reality TV Gig

After SUR-viving the biggest reality TV scandal of the year, Tom Sandoval is ready to push himself to new limits.
After all, the Vanderpump Rules star is joining season two of Fox's intense reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test where he'll test his mental and physical strength alongside fellow celebrity contestants Tyler Cameron, Savannah Chrisley, Blac Chyna, JoJo Siwa, Nick Viall, Brian Austin Green, Dez Bryant, Robert Horry, Erin Jackson, Bode Miller, Jack Osbourne, Tara Reid and Kelly Rizzo.
In a first look at the new season, released July 31, Sandoval reflects on cheating on Ariana Madix with their costar Raquel Leviss, saying, "I want to get punished." And it appears his time on the endurance series will do just that as the preview sees the Bravo star with a bloody face during one of the grueling challenges.
But he's not the only contestant taking on the harsh New Zealand terrain with something to prove. For Reid, it's about dispelling misconceptions. "People want to underestimate me," the American Pie actress says in the teaser. "I'm a lot stronger than people think."
Sandoval, Reid and the rest of the stars will certainly have their work cut out for them this season as they'll be challenged to endure some of the most extreme challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process. And while their season one counterparts were in the deserts of Jordan, the season two recruits are in for a chillier landscape.
"The new recruits will be faced with winter warfare training on the mountains of New Zealand where the terrain and freezing temperatures are brutal and the tasks will feel like torture," according to Fox's announcement. "They will face the ice breaker drill where they will be submerged in a frozen lake to find their body temperature plummeting to near hypothermic levels. They will attempt a treacherous ravine crossing atop a 4700-foot snowcapped mountain peak as well as an emergency escape out of a helicopter submerged deep in icy waters. There are no votes, and no eliminations–just survival."
And as the preview teases, not all of the celebs will make it to the end of the training course.
Season two of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test premieres Monday, Sept. 25, on Fox. Keep reading to see the whole cast.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)