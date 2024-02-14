Inside Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley's Dreamy Love Story

Watch : Margot Robbie Reveals Why Having a ‘Normie’ Husband is Best in Hollywood

Barbie and Ken's power dynamic remains a work in progress. As for Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley's partnership...

Well, that's the stuff dreams are made of.

"I am so lucky," Robbie told E! News at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards in January, where Barbie would go on to be named Best Comedy. "He likes being behind the camera. He's not fazed by any of this stuff."

Which likely was key to eventually winning the heart of the self-described "ultimate single gal."

"The idea of relationships made me want to vomit," Robbie told Vogue in 2016 about her bygone bachelorette days. "And then this crept up on me. We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, 'Oh, he would never love me back. Don't make it weird, Margot. Don't be stupid and tell him that you like him.'"

Nor did she push Ackerley around or take him for granted.