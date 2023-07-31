Rock a New Look with These New Balance Deals: Up to 65% Off at the Nordstrom Rack Flash Sale

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Everyone knows you can never have too many shoes. We'll always find an occasion to buy a new pair, and luckily, Nordstrom Rack is having a New Balance flash sale right now! You can score up to 65% off on these classic sneakers within the next two days.
Nordstrom Rack always has great bargains on top brands, but the spotlight goes to this classic footwear brand. New Balance mixes comfort and style with their shoes so you can feel good and look good while you're on your feet the whole day. They have so many kinds of shoes from an everyday sneaker to breathable running shoes to slide sandals. The New Balance style is so iconic that you just have to grab a pair.
New Balance shoes are pretty affordable when compared to competing brands, but you can get even more discounts right now when you shop the Nordstrom Rack flash sale. Read on for our favorite deals you can get.
515 Suede Sneaker
These sneakers combine comfort and style with the cushioned insole and the fun 80's inspired colorblocked design.
Arishi v4 Athletic Sneaker
If you're looking for a shoe that's better fit for a more active lifestyle, check out these athletic sneakers. They are equipped with New Balance's Fresh Foam midsole for extra cushion.
574 Sneaker
This 70's inspired sneaker has that iconic New Balance silhouette with a cool suede design and a pop of color which you can grab for $25 off.
FCX Running Shoe
Get your next running shoe now for 38% off. This shoe has thick foam cushioning and their FuelCell midsole for extra support as well as a breathable mesh upper.
UL420v2 Sneaker
A red pair of shoes is always a welcome addition to anyone's closet. These sneakers are made with a suede upper and a supportive midsole for trendy, all-day wear.
Lace-up Active Sneaker
This sneaker is a great lightweight, breathable, and supportive shoe that's perfect for working out or those who are constantly on their feet.
200 Slide Sandal
Everyone needs a good pair of slides in their life. Get these ones for a fun touch of color only for $20.
Fuelcell Shift Sneaker
This active sneaker has a smooth, sleek look so you can workout in style.
5740 Sneaker
Add a new pair of sneakers to your collection with the New Balance 5740's that have a cool and classic colorblocking design.
NRGS Sneaker
These sneakers are perfect for working out, taking a stroll, or any activity that requires a little more support, comfort, and breathability for your feet. You can get these shoes in three colors.
574 Sneaker
These sneakers are going to be your next well-loved, everyday shoe. The 574's have a classic, colorblocked look with a cushioned design for all-day comfort.
'813' Walking Shoe
Who doesn't love a trusty ol' white sneaker? Not only can these walking shoes look good with a ton of outfits, they have a removable insole with "motion-control construction" that supports your foot with every stride.
