Rock a New Look with These New Balance Deals: Up to 65% Off at the Nordstrom Rack Flash Sale

Treat yourself to a classic pair of New Balance sneakers that are both comfy and cute for your next everyday shoe.

Ecomm: Nordstrom Rack New Balance Sale

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Everyone knows you can never have too many shoes. We'll always find an occasion to buy a new pair, and luckily, Nordstrom Rack is having a New Balance flash sale right now! You can score up to 65% off on these classic sneakers within the next two days. 

Nordstrom Rack always has great bargains on top brands, but the spotlight goes to this classic footwear brand. New Balance mixes comfort and style with their shoes so you can feel good and look good while you're on your feet the whole day. They have so many kinds of shoes from an everyday sneaker to breathable running shoes to slide sandals. The New Balance style is so iconic that you just have to grab a pair. 

New Balance shoes are pretty affordable when compared to competing brands, but you can get even more discounts right now when you shop the Nordstrom Rack flash sale. Read on for our favorite deals you can get.

Get Your Next Everyday Shoe from ALLBIRDS for 50% off at Nordstrom Rack

515 Suede Sneaker 

These sneakers combine comfort and style with the cushioned insole and the fun 80's inspired colorblocked design. 

 

75
60
Nordstrom Rack

Arishi v4 Athletic Sneaker

If you're looking for a shoe that's better fit for a more active lifestyle, check out these athletic sneakers. They are equipped with New Balance's Fresh Foam midsole for extra cushion.

 

$70
$56
Nordstrom

Breaking

574 Sneaker 

This 70's inspired sneaker has that iconic New Balance silhouette with a cool suede design and a pop of color which you can grab for $25 off. 

 

$85
$60
Nordstrom Rack

FCX Running Shoe

Get your next running shoe now for 38% off. This shoe has thick foam cushioning and their FuelCell midsole for extra support as well as a breathable mesh upper. 

 

$130
$80
Nordstrom Rack

UL420v2 Sneaker

A red pair of shoes is always a welcome addition to anyone's closet. These sneakers are made with a suede upper and a supportive midsole for trendy, all-day wear. 

 

$80
$47
Nordstrom Rack

Lace-up Active Sneaker

This sneaker is a great lightweight, breathable, and supportive shoe that's perfect for working out or those who are constantly on their feet. 

 

$70
$56
Nordstrom Rack

200 Slide Sandal

Everyone needs a good pair of slides in their life. Get these ones for a fun touch of color only for $20. 

 

$30
$20
Nordstrom Rack

Fuelcell Shift Sneaker        

This active sneaker has a smooth, sleek look so you can workout in style. 

 

$100
$65
Nordstrom Rack

5740 Sneaker

Add a new pair of sneakers to your collection with the New Balance 5740's that have a cool and classic colorblocking design. 

 

$135
$80
Nordstrom Rack

NRGS Sneaker

These sneakers are perfect for working out, taking a stroll, or any activity that requires a little more support, comfort, and breathability for your feet. You can get these shoes in three colors. 

 

$70
$56
Nordstorm Rack

574 Sneaker

These sneakers are going to be your next well-loved, everyday shoe. The 574's have a classic, colorblocked look with a cushioned design for all-day comfort. 

 

$85
$50
Nordstrom Rack

'813' Walking Shoe  

Who doesn't love a trusty ol' white sneaker? Not only can these walking shoes look good with a ton of outfits, they have a removable insole with "motion-control construction" that supports your foot with every stride. 

 

$100
$55
Nordstrom Rack

Looking for more sales to shop today? Check out the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for the best deals on anything from fashion to beauty to home from top brands. 

