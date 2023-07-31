Pee-Wee Herman Actor Paul Reubens Dead at 70 After Private Cancer Battle

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Hollywood is mourning the loss of a bright star.

Actor Paul Reubens, who portrayed the beloved character Pee-wee Herman, died on July 30 after a private health battle. He was 70.

"Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness," a message posted to his Instagram and Facebook pages July 31 read. "Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit."

"A gifted and prolific talent," the note continued, "he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit."

In the comments of the heartbreaking Instagram announcement, many fans and fellow stars paid tribute to Reubens, including actress D'Arcy Carden who responded with three heart emojis.