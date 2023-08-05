Rebel Wilson Reveals How She Feels About Having a Second Baby

To hear Rebel Wilson tell it, her summer is going swimmingly.
As in, her little water baby Royce is following in Mom's flutterkicks. "I love how much she loves swimming," Rebel raved of her 9-month-old daughter in an exclusive interview with E! News. "Because I'm like that. I'm a Pisces."
With temps outside the Southern California home she shares with fiancée Ramona Agruma reaching north of 90 degrees, "We take her swimming every day," said the Senior Year actress. "We got her a little little baby pool and we fill that up or we take her in the big pool. And she's really loving it."
Though all that fun in the sun has its drawbacks.
"She's had her first little mosquito bite on her leg and I was like, 'Nooo!'" admitted Rebel. Which is why the 43-year-old—who contracted malaria from a mosquito when she was a teen—has been relying on the one-two punch of Zevo's flying insect trap and repellant spray. Because, "you know, it's summertime," she acknowledged, "and the bugs are out."
And baby Royce is in the middle of what feels like a never-ending summer.
With Rebel set to direct her first movie, The Deb, in her native Australia later this year, "she'll get double summer," noted the star. "Because then we come into summer in Australia. So she'll be living it up."
Already an experienced jet-setter ("We have taken her to quite a few places: Dubai and Aspen and the Caribbean"), Royce is a top-notch traveler, swears Rebel. "You know when you walk in with a baby and people look at you like, 'Ugh, here we go. This is gonna be a terrible flight'?" she shared. "And then always at the end, they're like, 'Oh my God, your daughter is so amazing." Because she's just so good."
And with everyone who encounters little Royce singing her praises, the Pitch Perfect alum is leading the chorus.
Yes, Rebel acknowledged, "all mothers probably get so amazed by the little things their kids do." But knowing that doesn't make her baby's smiles any less bewitching.
Take the moment that has become the best part of Rebel's day.
"When she wakes up from a nap and you first walk into a room and the look Royce gives me and I give her, it's like we've only maybe not seen each other for 45 minutes," she described, "and she's smiling like it's the best thing that's happened in her life that you've walked into the room. And then I'm like, 'Oh, Roycie!' And I just give her the biggest hugs."
The actress had been told this would be the case when she began working with a surrogate to welcome her daughter into the world.
"Obviously I was hoping that I would have that feeling," Rebel shared of that overwhelming, all-consuming, unconditional love. "I thought I was going to be a strict parent. And everyone's like, 'No, no,' I'm, like, so soft. Because I just melt every time I'm with her."
So, yes, she's full-on, madly in love with her aca-amazing little girl. "I just love her so much," she said, "and she's such a little angel." And Rebel has wondered if adding another to the Wilson-Agruma crew would be even more heavenly.
"I would like to have another child," Rebel said, though she acknowledged it will take some work and a bit of luck. Describing her thought process, she noted, "It's just like, well, is that possible? I have to do IVF. We'll see how it goes."
At the end of the day, she continued, "Roycie is such a miracle. And if she's my only child, then amazing."
For now, Rebel is focused on soaking up every last bit of summer(s) with her little girl.
"She just last week had her first word, which was Mum," the actress shared. "So I was like, 'Ahhh!!' because I have been trying to coach her in saying that for the last few weeks. And then she said it, and I recorded it on my phone and I was like, 'Oh my gosh.'"
Should Rebel need a pick-me-up in the coming weeks, she can reference any number of videos she has of her little girl. "She says, 'Mum, Mum, Mum'" the star imitated.
But, really, every day feels like a highlight reel.
Sure, there are tough moments, Rebel acknowledged—"Sometimes I'm not the most patient"—but, she said, when it comes to her baby girl, "Everything she does kind of melts me."