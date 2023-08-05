Rebel Wilson Reveals How She Feels About Having a Second Baby

Watch : Rebel Wilson Reveals If She's Ready for Another Baby

To hear Rebel Wilson tell it, her summer is going swimmingly.

As in, her little water baby Royce is following in Mom's flutterkicks. "I love how much she loves swimming," Rebel raved of her 9-month-old daughter in an exclusive interview with E! News. "Because I'm like that. I'm a Pisces."

With temps outside the Southern California home she shares with fiancée Ramona Agruma reaching north of 90 degrees, "We take her swimming every day," said the Senior Year actress. "We got her a little little baby pool and we fill that up or we take her in the big pool. And she's really loving it."

Though all that fun in the sun has its drawbacks.

"She's had her first little mosquito bite on her leg and I was like, 'Nooo!'" admitted Rebel. Which is why the 43-year-old—who contracted malaria from a mosquito when she was a teen—has been relying on the one-two punch of Zevo's flying insect trap and repellant spray. Because, "you know, it's summertime," she acknowledged, "and the bugs are out."