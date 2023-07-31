You Might've Missed Stormi Webster's Sweet Cameo on Dad Travis Scott's New Album

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster has an adorable cameo on the “Sicko Mode” rapper's newest album Utopia.

Watch: Kylie Jenner & Stormi Webster Support Travis Scott at London Concert

This moment will give you goosebumps. 

Stormi Webster just made her music debut on her dad Travis Scott's new album Utopia, which was released on July 28. However, you'll need to listen closely to hear her sweet cameo. 

Towards the end of "Thank God" after Travis raps, "Storm's a minor but you know she livin' major," you can hear the 5-year-old chime in with, "That's right daddy."

However, this isn't Stormi's first musical moment showcasing that she may just be following in her dad's footsteps. In fact, over the years her mom Kylie Jenner—who also shares 17-month-old son Aire with the "Sicko Mode" rapper—has given fans a glimpse into Stormi's love of music. After all, back in 2020 she confessed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that the kindergartener is "definitely, like, a little rager. She loves music." 

And the mother-daughter pair have shared some adorable moments over the years, including twinning at a New York City fashion event back in May and ahead of this year's Met Gala. The pair even know how to make a trip to Target into a fabulous adventure.

Kylie has also been very candid about motherhood since Stormi and Aire entered her life. One of the things she says has changed is the way she perceives beauty.

Meet Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Son Aire

"It's made me love myself more," she said of being a mom in an April interview with Homme Girls. "I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me. I get to see my beauty in her, and it's made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me."

In fact, the Kylie Cosmetics founder recently said that having a daughter has changed the way she perceives her own body—and her thoughts on plastic surgery. 

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The New School

During the reality series' season three finale, the makeup mogul also reflected on how she would feel if her daughter wanted to make some of the same alterations Kylie has to her body. 

"Obviously I have a daughter," she told Hulu cameras during the July 27 episode. "I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19. And she's the most beautiful thing ever. I want to be the best mom and best example for her. And I just wish I could, like, be her and do it all differently, because I wouldn't touch anything."

For all of Stormi's cutest moments, keep reading. 

Instagram
Graduation

Kylie celebrated Stormi's pre-kindergarten graduation with an adorable post to Instagram captioned, "my sweet girl graduated pre-k today."

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Siblings

Stormi feeds her baby brother.

Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com
Fashion Scene

Kylie and Stormi wore mermaid-inspired ensembles for the Jean Paul Gaultier and The Webster party in New York in May 2023.

tiktok.com/@kyliejenner
TikTok Star

Stormi makes a cameo in her mom's TikTok makeup tutorial in April 2023.

TikTok
Cool Girls

Kylie captioned a TikTok video in October 2022, "pov being the coolest in the family."

TikTok
TikTok Stars

In a July TikTok video, Kylie and Stormi mouthed the words to the viral audio, "What's better than one cover girl? Two cover girls."

Tiktok
Shopping Spree

Kylie took "my baby" Stormi for a shopping spree at Ulta Beauty in June 2022, picking out Kylie Cosmetics products together.

Youtube
Met Gala Moments

Kylie shared footage of Stormi and Kris cuddling on their plane ride to the Met Gala in May 2022.

Instagram
Garden Party

Travis dedicated an elementary school garden in Houston to his grandmother "Miss" Sealie on Nov. 3, with Stormi in tow.

Instagram
Family Halloween Celebration

Happy Halloween! Kylie Jenner showed off her baby bump dressed as a cat, while Travis Scott opted for something scarier, donning a Michael Myers face mask. As for 3-year-old Stormi Webster, she was an adorable mermaid.

Instagram
Treats, please!

Among the many photos Kylie shared of her family's Halloween festivities was this daddy-daughter snapshot taken mid trick or treat. The KUWTK star captioned the Instagram carousel, "In full mommy mode this Halloween. I hope everyone has a safe night."

Instagram
Bounce House Fun

Mermaid Stormi was all smiles in a spooktacular bounce-house.

Instagram
Pumpkin Patch

Stormi got some quality father-daughter time with dad Travis ahead of Halloween. The duo visited a pumpkin patch, complete with hayrides and mini go-karts on Oct. 20. 

Instagram
Backstage Pass

Kylie struts her stuff with Stormi in stylish ensembles during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 10. 

Instagram
Luxe Americana

Kylie opted for a leather dress and cow-printed boots while Stormi wore a denim dress with a dash of Western aesthetics during their mother-daughter trip to New York Fashion Week on Sept. 10. 

Instagram
Runway Moment

It's only a matter of time before Stormi is walking a real NYFW runway as this gorgeous girl follows in the footsteps of her supermodel aunt Kendall. 

Instagram
On the Way Up

Stormi is truly Kylie's mirror image in an adorable snap of an elevator ride on Sept. 10. 

Instagram
Tot in Transit

Kylie shared a candid pic of Stormi's legs and Nike sneakers while in transit in the Big Apple. There's even a mini Pellegrino bottle for Stormi!

Instagram
Toy Store Wonder

Stormi and Kylie pose atop stairs leading into a toy store during Fashion Week for some retail therapy. 

Instagram
Like Mother, Like Daughter

Stormi proved she can ham it up for the cameras, just like model mom Kylie! The three-year-old rocked a Spam Jam t-shirt with her hand on her hip in an adorably sassy Aug. 24 pic. 

Instagram
Coolest Kid in the World

Stormi is about to be a big sister, and she looked so grown up in a series of snapshots shared on Aug. 24. "Favorite girl," mom Kylie captioned. Hailey Bieber added, "Cooler than anyone I know." 

Instagram
Splish Splash

Stormi takes a bubble bath in a cute snapshot from June 2021.

Instagram
Beachside Bliss

Stormi hid in the sand with beach toys nearby. "I spy with my little eye..." proud mom Kylie captioned on Instagram in May 2021. 

Instagram
B-Day Boy

In honor of Travis' 29th birthday on Apr. 30, 2021, Kylie shared a handful of adorable new daddy-daughter photos on Instagram.

Instagram
Kiss Kiss

Stormi shares a kiss with daddy in this b-day tribute from Kylie.

Instagram
Daddy Date

Stormi and Travis enjoy a midday adventure.

Instagram
Happy Girl

Stormi is beaming with a giant smile as she poses with her papa in Kylie's new snapshots.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Fly Girl

Kylie captioned this April 2021 photo of Stormi, "fly girls have more fun."

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Girls' Night

"Date night with these girls," Kylie noted on this sweet pic of Stormi and a pal.

Instagram
Coolest Kid Around

"out of this world," Kylie captioned a gallery of precious pics in March 2021.

