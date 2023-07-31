You Might've Missed Stormi Webster's Sweet Cameo on Dad Travis Scott's New Album

Watch : Kylie Jenner & Stormi Webster Support Travis Scott at London Concert

This moment will give you goosebumps.

Stormi Webster just made her music debut on her dad Travis Scott's new album Utopia, which was released on July 28. However, you'll need to listen closely to hear her sweet cameo.

Towards the end of "Thank God" after Travis raps, "Storm's a minor but you know she livin' major," you can hear the 5-year-old chime in with, "That's right daddy."

However, this isn't Stormi's first musical moment showcasing that she may just be following in her dad's footsteps. In fact, over the years her mom Kylie Jenner—who also shares 17-month-old son Aire with the "Sicko Mode" rapper—has given fans a glimpse into Stormi's love of music. After all, back in 2020 she confessed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that the kindergartener is "definitely, like, a little rager. She loves music."

And the mother-daughter pair have shared some adorable moments over the years, including twinning at a New York City fashion event back in May and ahead of this year's Met Gala. The pair even know how to make a trip to Target into a fabulous adventure.

Kylie has also been very candid about motherhood since Stormi and Aire entered her life. One of the things she says has changed is the way she perceives beauty.