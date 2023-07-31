Super Bowl Champion Bruce Collie's 30-Year-Old Daughter Killed in Wisconsin Plane Crash

Bruce Collie's family is mourning the loss of a beloved member.
Devyn Reiley, the daughter of the two-time Super Bowl champion, died on July 29 when the plane she was on crashed during an airshow in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, TMZ reports. She was 30.
Devyn's sister Calyn Collie also confirmed her passing over the weekend while setting up a GoFundMe page on behalf of her late sibling's husband, Hunter Reiley.
"She was flying her Family's T-6 Texan Warbird flying over Lake Winnebago/Oshkosh Wisconsin with a family friend passenger," Calyn wrote. "Please pray for our family, and weep with us for our losing her for a season, but rejoice in the promise of the New Heaven and The New Earth. We appreciate your support."
Jordyn Collie also paid tribute her late sister in a heartbreaking Facebook message. "There is no way to prepare for the loss of a sibling, but one you spent every waking minute of your childhood with has been the most horribly painful experience," Jordyn wrote in her July 30 post, adding, "you and I loved each other for who we were, and did everything from tea parties to horse-obsessions to your wedding together."
"I have always been so proud of you and the woman you became, I love you and will miss you endlessly," she concluded, "fly high my beautiful sister."
E! News has reached out to authorities for comment on the plane accident.
"A single-engine North American T-6 Texan crashed into Lake Winnebago, around 9 a.m. local time Saturday, July 29, after departing Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin," the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement obtained by People July 31. "Two people were on board."
One week before Devyn's death, Bruce—a former NFL offensive lineman who played for the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles—praised his daughter's passion for her profession.
"When you have multiple children you have multiple choices… our Devyn Reiley has always chosen aviation," he wrote on Facebook July 22. "God is so cool to give her a family that is ALL aviation… thank you Reily's for being the family that she was destined for…So proud. Dad."