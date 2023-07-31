YouTuber Who Spent $14,000 to Transform Into Dog Takes First Walk in Public

Watch : Billie Eilish Mourns Death of Beloved Dog

He might not be saving children from wells, but this man's resemblance to Lassie is uncanny.

A Tokyo-based YouTuber who goes by Toco spent upwards of $14,000 for a custom costume designed to make him look like a collie. And now, on his first walk outside—posted July 21 though he said was filmed last year when he was interviewed by German TV station RTL—Toco can be seen performing many dog-like tricks (such as rolling over) while also opting for human mannerisms, including waving at passerby.

And real dogs are pawsitively confused. In the video, actual four-legged creatures can be seen approaching Toco before darting away.

And unsurprisingly, the YouTube videos comment section was filled with users who, like the dogs, were trying to make sense of the situation. One user wrote, "This is the most bizarre and insane thing I've ever seen," while another howled, "Have to admit. That costume is well made. The face features are amazing."