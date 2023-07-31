T3 Hair Tools Blowout Sale: Curling Irons, Hair Dryers, and Flat Irons for Just $60

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're wondering why your hair doesn't end up like those styling tutorials you love, the problem could be your hot tools. If you're not using a top-notch curling iron, flat iron, or hair dryer, you're not doing yourself any favors. If splurging on hair tools is not in your current budget, you're in luck because there's a major sale at T3.
T3 shoppers can get bestselling, highly effective hair dryers, flat irons, and curling irons for 76% off! These are definitely worth the purchase. I have been loyal to this brand for years. They are a great investment. I've been using the same T3 flat iron for seven years. I love it so much that I bought a backup flat iron when it was on sale just because I didn't want to be without it. I also love the hair dryers. They work quickly and they are lightweight.
You have 24 hours to shop at these prices.
T3 Hair Tool Deals
T3 Featherweight 3I Hair Dryer
Sometimes drying your hair can feel like a workout, especially when you're using a heavy blow dryer. Instead, you need this lightweight dryer that rapidly dries large sections of hair, reducing frizz, and adding shine to your style.
A fan of the product shared, "Wow! I now realize that the only thing better than air drying is blow drying with the featherweight! I love it, hair is super smooth, soft, no frizz... such a huge and noticeable difference from first use. I was actually not aware how badly my old hair dryer was frying my hair until i tried this! No more blasts of hot air. The cold air button makes the hair shiny. Unbelievable! Thank you!"
T3 Singlepass Ceramic Professional Straightening & Styling Iron
Here it is! This is the straightener that I swear by. It heats up quickly. It has multiple heat settings. My hair always ends up looking shiny and the style lasts all day long. You can even use this to curl your hair or flip up the ends. You can really do a lot with this one tool.
Another customer said, "Love it. It glides over my hair so smoothly and doesn't snag. It is also pink & pretty. I have long coarser textured hair of normal thickness and it does a good job."
T3 Curl 1.25-Inch Professional Curling Iron
T3 describes this as a "one and done" curling iron. It has 5 heat settings and a ceramic blend barrel, which gives your hair smooth, soft curls. It's a lightweight iron that's easy to use. Use this to create so many styles from classic, more polished curls to tousled waves.
A hair stylist gushed, "The best iron I've ever used! This is the absolute best curling iron I have ever laid hands on in my 8 year career as a hair stylist. The midnight blue color with gold accents is stunning, the simplicity of how you turn the settings on at the bottom with a twist and the amazing shine and hold this iron creates is just unbelievable! Don't hesitate, buy it!!!"
