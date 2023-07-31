Cycling Star Magnus White Dead at 17 After Being Struck By Car During Bike Ride

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The cycling community has lost a bright star.

Magnus White died on July 29 during a "training accident" in Colorado, USA Cycling confirmed, writing on its Instagram page that White was "struck by a car on a bike ride" in his hometown of Boulder. He was 17.

"White was focused on his final preparations before leaving for Glasgow, Scotland to compete in the Junior Men's Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Championships on August 10, 2023," the nonprofit organization shared. "White fell in love with cycling at an early age through Boulder Junior Cycling. He was a rising star in the off-road cycling scene and his passion for cycling was evident through his racing and camaraderie with his teammates and local community."

E! News has reached out to Colorado State Patrol for comment and has not heard back.

In 2021, White had won the Junior 17-18 Cyclocross National Championships before going on to compete with the USA Cycling National Team for European Cyclocross racing. He also represented the team at the 2022 and 2023 Cyclocross World Championships.