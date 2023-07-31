Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: This $360 Backpack Is on Sale for $89 and It Comes in 6 Colors

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you believe that backpacks are solely for school and the gym, think again. A backpack is a smart, fashionable way to carry your small essentials. Plus, wearing a backpack gives you better weight distribution than carrying a bag on your shoulder. If you're looking to upgrade your handbag collection with a super cute addition, there's a 24-hour deal that you need to shop.
Instead of spending $360 on the Kate Spade Staci Dome Backpack, you can get one for just $89. Or you can get more than one at that price point. It's currently available in four solid colors and two multicolor options. These adorable backpacks are made from a saffiano leather material, which looks great and is super easy to clean.
If you're in the mood to shop, act quickly. You can only get the Kate Spade Staci Dome Backpack at this price for 24 hours.
Kate Spade 75% Off Deal
Kate Spade Staci Dome Backpack
These backpacks have interior and exterior pockets for additional storage. Choose from black, pink, red, and light blue. There are two multicolor options as well.
If you need additional info before you shop, here are some reviews from Kate Spade shoppers.
Kate Spade Staci Dome Backpack Reviews
A shopper said, "Love this backpack! I was so excited when it arrived! I love the color and it's a great size. It's well made an I'm sure I'll use it often."
Another declared, "Love it! This small backpack is perfect for a day outing when you need to take a few extra things for you and the kids and you need to be hands free."
A Kate Spade customer said, "The best purchase. I bought this purse and I love it."
A reviewer wrote, "Perfect size. Purchased for vacations to keep hands free. I liked so much, I carry it full time."
Another shared, "I got this earlier this month and I absolutely love it! Great for getting up and go. Holds a lot of stuff. Lots of space."
Looking for more great bags? You'll love these belt bags, crossbodies, and backpacks from lululemon.