Author Iyanla Vanzant Mourns Death of Youngest Daughter

The Vanzant family is grappling with a devastating loss.
Author Iyanla Vanzant shared on social media June 30 that her youngest daughter Nisa Vanzant has passed away.
"It is with great sorrow that we announce the transition of Nisa Vanzant the youngest daughter of our Beloved Iyanla Vanzant," read the caption of her Instagram post. "We are asking for your prayers. Please respect the privacy of her and her family at this time. Thank you."
No other details surrounding Nisa's death have been shared at this time.
Many of Iyanla's fans expressed their sorrow in the comments, including Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones who wrote, "Soooo sorry for your loss will be praying for you."
In addition to her best-selling self-help books, the 69-year-old was the host of Iyanla, Fix My Life which premiered on the Oprah Winfrey network in 2012, during which Iyanla would draw upon her own experiences to help guests overcome obstacles and improve their futures. Over its eight seasons, inspirational speaker interviewed a variety of celebrities including Karrueche Tran, Shereé Whitfield and Cynthia Bailey.
The life coach previously lost her daughter Gemmia in 2003 from colon cancer at age 30, and in the years since Iyanla has been candid about her own journey with grief in order to help others through losses in their lives.
"Give yourself permission to have the initial shock and horrification of whatever the change is," she told MSNBC of loss in 2022. "And sometimes you'll fall over, and sometimes you'll stumble ahead, and sometimes you can barely get up. It's one step at a time. That's the only way you can do it, because you cannot rush through it."
And in addition to taking things slowly, Iyanla—who is also mom to son Damon—said one of the most helpful things one can do is simply to breathe—and to ask for help.
"Most of us don't breathe," she continued. "We can walk around like that for months, really not breathing, not being present in the body. So, the moment something happens, whatever it is, breathe. Breathing will get you in your body and out of your head."
And finally, she added, "You've got to get into your heart, and then to whomever or whatever, you have to ask for help. We've got to ask for help sooner, and I don't care who you ask it from: divine, internal, grandma, somebody. Ask for help."