Author Iyanla Vanzant Mourns Death of Youngest Daughter

The Vanzant family is grappling with a devastating loss.

Author Iyanla Vanzant shared on social media June 30 that her youngest daughter Nisa Vanzant has passed away.

"It is with great sorrow that we announce the transition of Nisa Vanzant the youngest daughter of our Beloved Iyanla Vanzant," read the caption of her Instagram post. "We are asking for your prayers. Please respect the privacy of her and her family at this time. Thank you."

No other details surrounding Nisa's death have been shared at this time.

Many of Iyanla's fans expressed their sorrow in the comments, including Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones who wrote, "Soooo sorry for your loss will be praying for you."

In addition to her best-selling self-help books, the 69-year-old was the host of Iyanla, Fix My Life which premiered on the Oprah Winfrey network in 2012, during which Iyanla would draw upon her own experiences to help guests overcome obstacles and improve their futures. Over its eight seasons, inspirational speaker interviewed a variety of celebrities including Karrueche Tran, Shereé Whitfield and Cynthia Bailey.