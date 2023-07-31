Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Are Très Chic During Romantic Paris Getaway

Spotted: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds hand-in-hand in Paris.
For the duo's day date to restaurant La Poule Au Pot July 29, the Gossip Girl alum donned a long white dress, paired with a blue and white striped coat and a pink Chanel purse. As for the Deadpool actor, he styled his slacks with a classic T-shirt, stripped button down and sunglasses. The Wrexham AFC co-owner also supported his team with a hat from the soccer club's line of apparel.
The très chic sighting of the pair—who are parents to kids James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, as well as a fourth baby whose name has yet to be revealed—comes just days after Blake cheekily responded to a comment about her growing family.
After one fan on Instagram asked "How do you have 4 kids????" under her recent bikini photo, the It Ends With Us actress tagged her trainer, Don Saladino.
"Wait, no," she hilariously recovered. "That's not how. He's not the father."
Blake, who welcomed her and Ryan's fourth baby in early 2023, noted that Don "is just the one who helps me fit into (some of) my clothes again after" giving birth.
"He's an even better person and friend than trainer," she added. "And that's saying a lot."
And although the couple has yet to reveal many details about their fourth child, Ryan shared one hope ahead of the baby's arrival.
"I know girls," he said on Today Nov. 7. "So I'm kind of hoping for that."
"I come from all brothers, which is why I speak from experience," he noted. "I love my well-being and I love my home. I was the youngest of four and we were just arsonists and firemen."
