Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Are Très Chic During Romantic Paris Getaway

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds stepped out for a day date in Paris on July 29, with the Gossip Girl alum and the Deadpool actor sporting stylish looks for their lunch together.

By Jess Cohen Jul 31, 2023 2:15 PMTags
SightingsBlake LivelyRyan ReynoldsCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Blake Lively Jokes Her Trainer Is Not Dad to Her Kids

Spotted: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds hand-in-hand in Paris.

For the duo's day date to restaurant La Poule Au Pot July 29, the Gossip Girl alum donned a long white dress, paired with a blue and white striped coat and a pink Chanel purse. As for the Deadpool actor, he styled his slacks with a classic T-shirt, stripped button down and sunglasses. The Wrexham AFC co-owner also supported his team with a hat from the soccer club's line of apparel.

The très chic sighting of the pair—who are parents to kids James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, as well as a fourth baby whose name has yet to be revealed—comes just days after Blake cheekily responded to a comment about her growing family.

After one fan on Instagram asked "How do you have 4 kids????" under her recent bikini photo, the It Ends With Us actress tagged her trainer, Don Saladino.

"Wait, no," she hilariously recovered. "That's not how. He's not the father."

photos
Every Time Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Have Trolled Each Other

Blake, who welcomed her and Ryan's fourth baby in early 2023, noted that Don "is just the one who helps me fit into (some of) my clothes again after" giving birth.

"He's an even better person and friend than trainer," she added. "And that's saying a lot."

BACKGRID

Trending Stories

1

Maralee Nichols Shares New Pic With Her and Tristan Thompson's Son

2

Why Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling Are So Protective of Their Privacy

3
Exclusive

Paul Nassif Details What Caused Demise Of Marriage to Adrienne Maloof

And although the couple has yet to reveal many details about their fourth child, Ryan shared one hope ahead of the baby's arrival.

"I know girls," he said on Today Nov. 7. "So I'm kind of hoping for that."

"I come from all brothers, which is why I speak from experience," he noted. "I love my well-being and I love my home. I was the youngest of four and we were just arsonists and firemen."

To revisit Ryan and Blake's relationship history, keep scrolling...

Gotham/GC Images
February 2023: Growing Family

In February 2023, Blake revealed she welcomed the couple's fourth child. "We wouldn't do this four times if we didn't love it," Ryan later shared during a CNBC interview. "Everybody's doing great. Everybody's actually doing fantastic."

 

Getty Images
September 2022: Big Brood

Blake shared that she was expecting again during an appearance at the Forbes Power Women's Summit: "I just like to create. Whether that's baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating."

She welcomed her and Ryan's fourth child in early 2023.

Getty Images
May 2022: Welcome to Wrexham

The actress was on hand to cheer on Ryan's soccer team Wrexham AFC in Wales.

Getty Images
May 2022: Hosts With the Most

Blake and Ryan served as co-chairs at the 2022 Met Gala, which was themed America: An Anthology of Fashion.

Getty Images
May 2019: Growing Family

Blake confirmed she was expecting her third child with Ryan when she showed off her baby bump at the premiere of Detective Pikachu.

The couple welcomed daughter Betty in October 2019.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
May 2017: Met Gala, Again

Blake and Ryan coordinated in blue accents at the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between exhibition. 

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock
April 2017: Time 100 Gala

The two sure make a handsome couple!

Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort
December 2016: Magical Dates

In celebration of daughter James' birthday, the Hollywood couple headed to the Disneyland Resort for a special family day. 

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
December 2016: Walking the Walk

When it was time for Ryan to receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Blake made sure their two kids were in attendance. 

Getty Images
July 2016: Oh Baby!

Blake showed off her growing baby bump during a Cat & Jack event for Target. 

She and Ryan welcomed their second child, a daughter named Inez, in September 2016.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
February 2016: A Match Made In Heaven

These two own the red carpet, as they did at the 2016 amfAR gala.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
February 2016: Family Affair

Blake proudly supported her hubby at a special fan screening of Deadpool in New York City.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation
October 2014: Pregnant!

Blake announced her pregnancy on her lifestyle website Preserve, with the company sharing in a blog post: "Preserve at its core is about family. 'Family' is the single word our founder, Blake built this home on."

She gave birth to her and Ryan's first child, a daughter named James, in December 2014.

 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
May 2014: Old Hollywood Glam

The pair looked like an old Hollywood couple at the Cannes Film Festival.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
May 2014: Met Gala Sweethearts

Blake and Ryan looked absolutely stunning—and even showed some rare PDA—at the fashion event.

Top Photo Corporation/Shutterstock
July 2013: Fine Dining

A couple that travels together, stays together. The pair was seen heading to dinner in Shanghai, China.

Matt Sayles/AP/Shutterstock
September 2012: They Do!

Blake and Ryan tied the knot during a private ceremony in South Carolina on Sept. 9, 2012.

AKM-GSI
July 2012: God Bless America

Blake and Ryan spent their Fourth of July enjoying some fun in the sun with the actress' family.

AKM-GSI
May 2012: Wedding Rumors

As their romance heated up, speculation that the two had already swapped vows started to spread. However, it turned out to be untrue.

Warner Bros/Dc/Kobal/Shutterstock
June 2011: Co-Stars

Blake and Ryan's superhero flick, The Green Lantern, was released in theaters.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Maralee Nichols Shares New Pic With Her and Tristan Thompson's Son

2

Why Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling Are So Protective of Their Privacy

3

Why JoJo Siwa No Longer Regrets Calling Out Candace Cameron Bure

4
Exclusive

Paul Nassif Details What Caused Demise Of Marriage to Adrienne Maloof

5

Author Iyanla Vanzant Mourns Death of Youngest Daughter