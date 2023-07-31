Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Are Très Chic During Romantic Paris Getaway

Watch : Blake Lively Jokes Her Trainer Is Not Dad to Her Kids

Spotted: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds hand-in-hand in Paris.

For the duo's day date to restaurant La Poule Au Pot July 29, the Gossip Girl alum donned a long white dress, paired with a blue and white striped coat and a pink Chanel purse. As for the Deadpool actor, he styled his slacks with a classic T-shirt, stripped button down and sunglasses. The Wrexham AFC co-owner also supported his team with a hat from the soccer club's line of apparel.

The très chic sighting of the pair—who are parents to kids James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, as well as a fourth baby whose name has yet to be revealed—comes just days after Blake cheekily responded to a comment about her growing family.

After one fan on Instagram asked "How do you have 4 kids????" under her recent bikini photo, the It Ends With Us actress tagged her trainer, Don Saladino.

"Wait, no," she hilariously recovered. "That's not how. He's not the father."