Cardi B Throws Microphone at Audience Member Who Tossed Drink at Her

When the performers fight back...

Amid an apparent growing trend, Cardi B became the latest musician to be struck by material thrown by an audience member, and she was not having it. While the "WAP" rapper performed onstage at Drai's Beachclub at the Cromwell hotel in Las Vegas July 29, a person in the front row splashed their drink at her. Cardi responded by throwing her microphone at the offender.

She later retweeted a video of the incident, but has not commented on it. E! News has reached out to reps for Cardi and Drai's Beachclub but has not received a response.

While there have been several incidents of audience members throwing objects at musicians onstage for decades, such events have appeared to increase in recent weeks, while videos of them have gone viral.

In mid-June, a man hurled a phone at Bebe Rexha onstage, injuring her in the face. The perpetrator was arrested and charged with assault. He pleaded not guilty, while his lawyer told NBC News that his client's "sole intention was to have Ms. Rexha take photos with his phone, and return it as a keepsake" and that it "was never his intention to injure Ms. Rexha."