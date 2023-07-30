Madonna Pens Sweet Tribute to Her Kids After Hospitalization

Watch : Madonna Breaks Her Silence on Recent Hospitalization

Madonna lovingly credits her children and friends with aiding her recovery following a major health scare.

The pop queen, a mother of six, paid tribute to her loved ones on Instagram July 30, one month after she was hospitalized for several days for a serious bacterial infection.

"Love from family and friends is the best Medicine," Madonna wrote in her post, alongside pics of herself with two of her children, Lourdes Leon, 25, and David, 17. "One month out of the hospital and I can reflect."

The 64-year-old, also a mom to Rocco, 22, Mercy, 17, and twins Estere and Stella, continued, "As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving……….. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference."