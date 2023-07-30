Maralee Nichols Shares New Photo With Son Theo After Tristan Thompson Pays Tribute to Son Tatum

Maralee Nichols shared another glimpse at her life with son Theo soon after his dad Tristan Thompson paid special tribute to his and Khloe Kardashian's youngest child, Tatum.
Maralee, who had filed a paternity suit against the NBA star in Los Angeles in December 2021—while she and the surrogate who had delivered his son with the Good American founder were both pregnant, posted a pic of herself cuddling Theo, 19 months, on her Instagram Stories July 29. She also shared pics from their trip to a farmer's market.
A day earlier, Tristan posted photos of Tatum, his fourth child, on his Instagram for the first time in honor of his first birthday.
"Tatum!!" the athlete wrote. "Happy birthday my son! You are a reminder of what life represents to me. You have taught me every loss comes a lesson and you are my gift. You are my reminder of all of God's messages. You are the reason that I began my story."
Tristan continued, "The mistakes along the way are lessons not failures. There is no expiration date to reinventing yourself. Tatum your sweet soul reminds me of God's grace. You are a future king my son and I am so blessed to be your DaDa!"
In wake of his paternity scandal, Tristan's post drew criticism from many users. One person wrote, "Dude are you really not gonna acknowledge your other baby??" Another user commented, "How about your other future king? Didn't make the cut?"
Tristan has never shared an online tribute to Theo, for whom he pays child support and of whom Maralee has sole custody, but has occasionally posted pics of his and Khloe's daughter True Thompson, 5, and his and ex Jordan Craig's son Prince Jackson, 6. The athlete has not responded to the backlash over his birthday post for Tatum.
Tristan had shared his tribute soon after the Kardashian-Jenner family posted pics from the toddler's lavish, space-themed birthday party.
The basketball player and Khloe have moved on following his paternity scandal, for which he had apologized. While he is no longer in a relationship with his ex, who has forgiven him for his multiple cheating scandals, the athlete lives with her, Tatum, True and his brother Amari, 16, in Calabasas, Calif.
While Tristan has never shared pics of Theo, Maralee has often offered glimpses into her life with their son, although she has yet to show his face. See her latest pic of herself with Theo as well as other mother-son moments below: