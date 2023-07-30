Maralee Nichols Shares New Photo With Son Theo After Tristan Thompson Pays Tribute to Son Tatum

Watch : Maralee Nichols Shares Adventures With Her & Tristan Thompson's Son

Maralee Nichols shared another glimpse at her life with son Theo soon after his dad Tristan Thompson paid special tribute to his and Khloe Kardashian's youngest child, Tatum.

Maralee, who had filed a paternity suit against the NBA star in Los Angeles in December 2021—while she and the surrogate who had delivered his son with the Good American founder were both pregnant, posted a pic of herself cuddling Theo, 19 months, on her Instagram Stories July 29. She also shared pics from their trip to a farmer's market.

A day earlier, Tristan posted photos of Tatum, his fourth child, on his Instagram for the first time in honor of his first birthday.

"Tatum!!" the athlete wrote. "Happy birthday my son! You are a reminder of what life represents to me. You have taught me every loss comes a lesson and you are my gift. You are my reminder of all of God's messages. You are the reason that I began my story."