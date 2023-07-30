Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Photo of Son Aire Bonding With Khloe Kardashian's Son Tatum

Watch : Tristan Thompson Shares RARE Photos With Son Tatum on His 1st Birthday

There's a new pair of Kardashian cousin BFFs!

Kylie Jenner shared a photo of a sweet moment between her and Travis Scott's son Aire Webster and Tatum Thompson, Khloe Kardashian's second child with Tristan Thompson, after the family celebrated her nephew's first birthday.

"Happy belated birthday Tatum," the Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote on her Instagram Stories July 29, alongside a close-up pic of Aire, who is almost 18 months old, and his little cousin holding hands. "We love you."

Kylie added, "Aires best friend for life [sic]."

The Kardashian-Jenner family recently shared pics from Tatum's space-themed first birthday party, as well as personal tributes to the child. Tristan shared his first Instagram post dedicated to the toddler, his fourth child.

"Tatum!!" the NBA star wrote, alongside pics of the two. "Happy birthday my son! You are a reminder of what life represents to me. You have taught me every loss comes a lesson and you are my gift. You are my reminder of all of God's messages. You are the reason that I began my story."