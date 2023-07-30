Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Photo of Son Aire Bonding With Khloe Kardashian's Son Tatum

Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardshian's sons are already BFFs! See the Kylie Cosmetics founder's adorable pic of the cousins together as she wishes her nephew a happy first birthday.

By Corinne Heller Jul 30, 2023 6:54 PMTags
BirthdaysCeleb KidsKardashiansKylie JennerAire Webster
Watch: Tristan Thompson Shares RARE Photos With Son Tatum on His 1st Birthday

There's a new pair of Kardashian cousin BFFs!

Kylie Jenner shared a photo of a sweet moment between her and Travis Scott's son Aire Webster and Tatum Thompson, Khloe Kardashian's second child with Tristan Thompson, after the family celebrated her nephew's first birthday.

"Happy belated birthday Tatum," the Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote on her Instagram Stories July 29, alongside a close-up pic of Aire, who is almost 18 months old, and his little cousin holding hands. "We love you."

Kylie added, "Aires best friend for life [sic]."

The Kardashian-Jenner family recently shared pics from Tatum's space-themed first birthday party, as well as personal tributes to the child. Tristan shared his first Instagram post dedicated to the toddler, his fourth child.

"Tatum!!" the NBA star wrote, alongside pics of the two. "Happy birthday my son! You are a reminder of what life represents to me. You have taught me every loss comes a lesson and you are my gift. You are my reminder of all of God's messages. You are the reason that I began my story."

photos
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Cutest Family Photos With True and Tatum

The basketball player, who has been involved in multiple cheating scandals (which Khloe has forgiven) and who fathered another sonTheo, with Maralee Nichols, months before welcoming Tatum via surrogate, continued, "The mistakes along the way are lessons not failures. There is no expiration date to reinventing yourself. Tatum your sweet soul reminds me of God's grace. You are a future king my son and I am so blessed to be your DaDa!"

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Trending Stories

1

Why Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling Are So Protective of Their Privacy

2
Exclusive

Paul Nassif Details What Caused Demise Of Marriage to Adrienne Maloof

3

Why JoJo Siwa No Longer Regrets Calling Out Candace Cameron Bure

Tatum is Kris Jenner's 12th grandchild and the little brother of Khloe and ex Tristan's daughter True Thompson, 5, who herself is close with two cousins just a few months older than her—Kylie and Travis' daughter Stormi Webster and Kim Kardashian and ex Kanye West's daughter Chicago West. In addition to her fellow Kardashian "triplets," True is also BFFs with cousin Dream Kardashian, 6, daughter of Rob Kardashian and ex Blac Chyna.

Many fans and several members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have stated that Tatum resembles his uncle. "You are Rob's twin! LOL," Kim wrote on Instagram. "Your auntie loves you SO MUCH."

Khloe commented, "Our Armenian boy."

In her own post, Kris wrote, "I'm honestly in awe of how you look exactly like uncle Rob. It's wild and I love it!!!! I love you my amazing Tatum!!! I love you my sweet boy."

See Tatum Thompson's cutest pics below:

Instagram / Kris Jenner
Rob Kardashian's Twin?

Kris Jenner pays tribute to her 12th grandchild on his first birthday, writing on Instagram that she is "honestly in awe of how you look exactly like uncle Rob. It's wild and I love it!!!!"

She continued, "I love you my amazing Tatum!!! I love you my sweet boy."

Instagram / Kris Jenner
St. Patrick's Day Celebration

Kris JennerKhloe Kardashian and baby Tatum celebrate the holiday.

Instagram / Kris Jenner
Lovie & Grandson

Kris Jenner cuddles her 12th grandchild.

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Father & Son

Tristan appears with Tatum in what marks the first photo of the child that the basketball player shared on his Instagram. He posted the pic on his son's birthday in July 2023, writing, "Tatum!! Happy birthday my son! You are a reminder of what life represents to me. You have taught me every loss comes a lesson and you are my gift. You are my reminder of all of God's messages. You are the reason that I began my story."

He continued, "The mistakes along the way are lessons not failures. There is no expiration date to reinventing yourself. Tatum your sweet soul reminds me of God's grace. You are a future king my son and I am so blessed to be your DaDa!"

Instagram
A Sweet Smile

Her flashed a perfect smile at the camera in this photo shared on his first birthday.

Instagram
Sister Time

True proudly showed off her little brother in the kitchen.

Instagram
Backyard Adventures

The pair snapped an adorable selfie while enjoying some time outside.

Instagram
Hanging With Auntie Kim

Kim shared a glimpse with Tatum for his first birthday. "OMGGGG you are such a smoosh, the happiest baby boy of all time," she wrote July 28. "I can't even tell you how loved you are and how special you are!"

Instagram
Play Time

Kim also joked in her caption, "You are Rob's twin! LOL Your auntie loves you SO MUCH."

Instagram
Swim Session

Tatum looked so grown up while rocking blue swim shorts and a straw hat.

Instagram
Bath Baby

On Tatum's first birthday, Khloe shared a throwback photo of her youngest wrapped in a towel.

Instagram
This Photo Is Fire

Khloe's baby boy was dressed to impress in a firefighter hat.

Instagram
Big Sister Bonding Time

Tatum wanted to investigate the foam during his big sister's bath time.

Instagram
Like Father, Like Son

Tristan went to give Tatum a kiss in the series of images Khloe posted in her birthday tribute to the NBA star in March.

Instagram
Mommy and T

In a May 19 Instagram post, Khloe shared pics holding Tatum, who's facing away from the camera donning a grey t-shirt and a head of thick dark hair.

Instagram
Balcony Buddies

Khloe posted photos of True and Tatum bonding on a balcony, with True holding her baby brother as he grabbed onto the railing im one snap.

 

Instagram
Summer Boy

Tatum enjoyed some fresh watermelon while celebrating his first Fourth of July.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Truckin' Cute

Khloe shared a selfie she snapped with Tatum and True at their cousin Psalm West's fire truck-themed fourth birthday party on May 7.

In the photo, the tot wears a red, plastic firefighter's cap and sits on his mom's lap.

 

Instagram
Look Who's Crawling

Ahead of Tatum's first birthday, Khloe celebrated a major milestone when she shared a clip of her son crawling on her Instagram Story.

Instagram
First Look

Khloe Kardashian shared a photo of Tatum Thompson's face for the first time while wishing "best father" Tristan Thompson a happy birthday in March.

The picture showed Tristan with his arms around his and Khloe's daughter True and Tristan's son Prince, who he shares with ex Jordan Craig.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Why Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling Are So Protective of Their Privacy

2
Exclusive

Paul Nassif Details What Caused Demise Of Marriage to Adrienne Maloof

3

Why JoJo Siwa No Longer Regrets Calling Out Candace Cameron Bure

4

Triplets Who Reunited After Being Placed Up for Adoption Speak Out

5

Victoria Beckham’s Daughter Looks So Elegant Meeting Kim Kardashian