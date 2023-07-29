Rihanna Showcases Baby Bump in Barbiecore Pink Style on Date With A$AP Rocky

Watch : How RZA Feels About Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Naming Their Son After Him

Add Rihanna to the list of celebs embracing Barbiecore fashion.

On July 28, the pregnant singer stepped out for a date night with partner A$AP Rocky at Giorgio Baldi, one of her favorite Los Angeles restaurants, while showcasing her baby bump in a bubble pink Xssential Bralette and matching relaxed pants from her Savage X Fenty line.

Rihanna paired the look with vintage Gianni Versace fall/winter 1996 clear frame diamante sunglasses, a vintage Fendi metallic baguette purse and gray PUMA x 8enjamin sneakers with pink, purple and white accents from designer Benjamin Lamprey's new collection. The pair's date night comes amid a rising trend of pink fashion styles that coincides with recent marketing for the Barbie movie, which was released July 21.

Rihanna, 35, is expecting her and Rocky's second child, who will join their son RZA Athelston Mayers, 14 months. The "Umbrella" singer had announced her latest pregnancy in February by showcasing her baby bump onstage in a red outfit at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, which was recently nominated for five Emmys.