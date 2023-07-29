Rihanna Showcases Baby Bump in Barbiecore Pink Style on Date With A$AP Rocky

As she counts down the days to welcoming baby No. 2, pregnant singer Rihanna bared her baby bump in a light pink outfit while on a date night with her partner A$AP Rocky.

Add Rihanna to the list of celebs embracing Barbiecore fashion.

On July 28, the pregnant singer stepped out for a date night with partner A$AP Rocky at Giorgio Baldi, one of her favorite Los Angeles restaurants, while showcasing her baby bump in a bubble pink Xssential Bralette and matching relaxed pants from her Savage X Fenty line.

Rihanna paired the look with vintage Gianni Versace fall/winter 1996 clear frame diamante sunglasses, a vintage Fendi metallic baguette purse and gray PUMA x 8enjamin sneakers with pink, purple and white accents from designer Benjamin Lamprey's new collection. The pair's date night comes amid a rising trend of pink fashion styles that coincides with recent marketing for the Barbie movie, which was released July 21.

Rihanna, 35, is expecting her and Rocky's second child, who will join their son RZA Athelston Mayers, 14 months. The "Umbrella" singer had announced her latest pregnancy in February by showcasing her baby bump onstage in a red outfit at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, which was recently nominated for five Emmys.

Since then, Rihanna has showcased many more stylish maternity looks, many of them casual chic. While vacationing several weeks ago with Rocky and their son in her home country of Barbados, she was spotted enjoying a frozen treat while wearing a black sports bra and denim mini skirt.

The "Diamonds" singer also posted an Instagram photo of the rapper holding up the toddler by a pool overlooking the ocean at sunset. She captioned the pic, "My Bajan boyz."

ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

See Rihanna and Rocky's cute family photos of son RZA below:

Instagram / Rihanna
Family Vacay

Rihanna shared this Instagram photo of her partner and their son during a family vacation to Barbados in July 2023.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Happy Birthday RZA

Rihanna and A$AP celebrate their first child's first birthday in May 2023.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Just Swinging By

A$AP plays with RZA.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Happy Dance

A$AP and RZA have fun together.

Family of Three

...and in May 2023, soon to be family of four.

Mom + Dad

Rihanna and A$AP share a kiss near their son.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Playing With Dad

A$AP enjoys time outside with RZA.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Mirror Selfie

The fam poses for a group pic.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Learning From Dad

A$AP shaves while holding his son.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Daddy & Me

A$AP appears with baby RZA.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Father & Son

A$AP appears with the couple's son.

Instagram
Sibling Rivalry

"My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him," Rihanna captioned this March 2023 Instagram photo, which she shared a month after she revealed during her performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show that she is pregnant with her second child.

Instagram
Spot Me?

Rihanna shared this video of her son on Instagram in April 2023, writing, "Look who don't want mommy to workout."

