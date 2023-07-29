Mark Zuckerberg Is All Smiles as He Takes Daughters to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert

Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook and CEO of parent company Meta, enjoyed a family fun day at one of the stops on Taylor Swift's eras tour.

He's Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder of Facebook, CEO of Meta and now, a Swiftie.

The social media mogul and his family recently attended to Taylor Swift's Eras tour concert at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. July 28. Mark, who shares daughters Maxima "Max" Chan Zuckerberg, 7, August Chan Zuckerberg, 5, and Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg, 4 months, with wife Priscilla Chan, posted photos from the outing on Instagram, one of his parent company Meta's social media platforms.

The 39-year-old captioned the post, "Life of a girl dad."

In the pics, Mark and Priscilla are seen sporting rhinestone stickers decorated in the shape of hearts around one of their eyes, while he also wore several colorful, beaded friendship bracelets often seen on Swift fans during the tour. Four girls, including two who appear to be the couple's eldest daughters, are shown standing in a balcony in a luxury suite.

Before the show, Mark also shared a photo of himself looking at his phone on his Instagram Stories, writing, "Checking 13 emails on the way to the concert."

After the concert, Priscilla wrote on Facebook, "The best part about last night was overhearing Max tell her friends, 'We are going to remember this for the rest of our lives!'"

The happy mom added, "Me too Max, me too. Thank you Taylor Swift for making our dreams come true."

Swift began her latest concert in March and is set to perform another show in Santa Clara July 29 before heading to Los Angeles for six shows at SoFi Stadium. See photos of celebs who have attended concerts on the Eras tour below:

Mark Zuckerberg & Priscilla Chan

The Facebook founder, CEO of parent company Meta and father of three daughters attended the singer's July 28 concert in Santa Clara, Calif. with his family and shared pics on Instagram.

Mark Zuckerberg & Daughters

The social media mogul captioned his post, "Life of a girl dad."

Simu Liu

"what a night in seattle!!!" Simu wrote of his date with girlfriend Allison Hsu. "i was absolutely BLOWN away by the eras tour, by taylor and by all of the amazing and kind swifties that stopped by the tent to say hello and give a bracelet. you really showed me that kindness always wins. bravo!!!"

Taylor Lautner, Joey King & Presley Cash

Swift brought out her ex Taylor Lautner, plus Joey King and Presley Cash onstage at her show in Kansas City, Mo. July 7, 2023, the day she released her new music video, "I Can See You," starring the three.

Flavor Fav

"In my RED (Taylor's Version) Era and makin new friends," the rapper wrote June 9.

Julia Roberts

The Pretty Woman star shared her view of the stage in Chicago, writing, "@taylorswift I Love You. Thank you for being EVERYTHING WE EVER NEEDED! Ever."

Fletcher

The "girls girls girls" singer lip-synced to "Blank Space" at MetLife Stadium, quipping on TikTok, "no lies detected."

Drew Barrymore

"I cried so hard when you sang welcome to NEW YORK," Drew wrote on Instagram after one of the New Jersey shosw. "I moved here not knowing where my life was going. And I actually found myself so happy in this chapter. I also cried watching my daughters and cousin Sadie watch and love and sing to someone so admirable. YOU. I LOVE YOU TAYLOR SWIFT!!!!!!!! You are the role model all of us girls and women need."

She continued, "Thank you for one of the best nights of our lives. We are so lucky to have seen your show... You transcend. And make life beautiful. Everyone passing beaded bracelets around. Witnessing the good."

Busy Philipps

Busy took her kids Birdie, 14, and Cricket, 9, to one of the MetLife shows, writing to Taylor afterward, "thank you for the magic that you've brought into my and my kids lives. Birdie adores you and I really think you would love her too."

Miles Teller

Miles rocked out at Taylor's MetLife Stadium show on May 27, as photographed by Aaron Rodgers.

Keleigh Teller

Miles' wife Keleigh attended too, after the couple starred in Taylor's "I Bet You Think About Me" music video in 2021.

Keleigh Teller

Keleigh captioned her backstage pic with Taylor, "48 hours in ERAs heaven."

Julia Garner

The Inventing Anna star busted a move with Keleigh.

Cara Delevingne and Mariska Hargitay

The actresses had a "lil #BadBlood reunion" at her New York area shows, as Mariska put it on Instagram.

Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang

The comedians had the time of their lives at MetLife, with Matt revealing he hugged the singer's mom Andrea Swift.

Lola Tung and Jenny Han

The Summer I Turned Pretty star danced the night away with the book's author at a MetLife show.

Kathryn Gallagher

Dressed in a cardigan and wearing beaded friendship bracelets, the You actress captioned a photo of herself on the way to the New York show, "eras tour here i come baby."

Rachel Zegler

The Snow White actress explained, "i came dressed as betty" to Taylor's May 26 show in the New York area.

Laura Dern

The actress took her kids Ellery and Jaya to opening night of the Eras Tour in Glendale, Ariz.

Shania Twain

The country star rocked out to her show in Las Vegas.

Cara Delevingne

The model was in the audience for opening night of the Eras Tour in Glendale, Ariz., later sharing photos of her trip to the desert.

Clea Shearer

The Home Edit organizer attended night one with her family in Arizona.

Danica Patrick

The former racing driver was in attendance for the Eras Tour in Arizona. 

"We were all so in the moment that we didn't take many pictures together and I didn't even take that many videos," Danica wrote in a March 18 Instagram post. "@taylorswift sang 44 songs and it was the most amazing concert I have ever seen. Swiftie for life."

JJ Watt

JJ Watt stepped out for the Eras Tour opening concert with wife Kealia Ohai Watt and other loved ones on March 18. Not only did the NFL star pose with a cardboard cutout of Taylor Swift in honor of the show, but he also took to Twitter to gush about the experience. 

"I went to the Taylor Swift concert last night with my wife and her friends," JJ said in a video posted March 19. "First off, unbelievable. The production, the set design, the video boards, the sound quality, the speakers. You can tell when somebody does something at the top of their game and is trying to do the right way for their fans."

