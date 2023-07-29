LeBron James Shares Video of Son Bronny James Playing Piano Days After Cardiac Arrest

Watch : LeBron James' Son Bronny Released From Hospital

Bronny James has made an appearance on dad LeBron James' Instagram for the first time since his cardiac arrest.

On July 29, the NBA legend shared an Instagram video of his eldest son, 18, playing the piano. Bronny, who was discharged from the hospital July 27 after three days, performs a soothing tune in front of his family, including his brother Bryce James, 16, and sister Zhuri James, 8.

"GRAND RISING!!" LeBron captioned the post. "God Is Great! @bronny YOU ARE AMAZING!!! Simple as that! Keep going Young!!! We're here right with you every step of the way! #JamesGang"

Jamie Foxx, who is himself recovering from a medical emergency that led to his own hospitalization in April, commented, "Blessings and love."

The Los Angeles Lakers star shared the video hours after Bronny was photographed out to dinner in Santa Monica, Calif. with his dad, siblings and mom Savannah James, marking the first time the teen has been spotted out in public since his health scare.