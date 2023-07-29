LeBron James Shares Video of Son Bronny James Playing Piano Days After Cardiac Arrest

Bronny James has made an appearance on dad LeBron James' Instagram for the first time since his cardiac arrest.
On July 29, the NBA legend shared an Instagram video of his eldest son, 18, playing the piano. Bronny, who was discharged from the hospital July 27 after three days, performs a soothing tune in front of his family, including his brother Bryce James, 16, and sister Zhuri James, 8.
"GRAND RISING!!" LeBron captioned the post. "God Is Great! @bronny YOU ARE AMAZING!!! Simple as that! Keep going Young!!! We're here right with you every step of the way! #JamesGang"
Jamie Foxx, who is himself recovering from a medical emergency that led to his own hospitalization in April, commented, "Blessings and love."
The Los Angeles Lakers star shared the video hours after Bronny was photographed out to dinner in Santa Monica, Calif. with his dad, siblings and mom Savannah James, marking the first time the teen has been spotted out in public since his health scare.
Bronny, predicted to be a contender in the 2024 NBA draft, was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after suffering a cardiac arrest during a basketball practice at the University of Southern California on July 24.
On July 28, both LeBron and the Los Angeles hospital confirmed he was released.
"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I'm so grateful," the athlete wrote on Twitter. "Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love."
Cedar-Sinai doctor Merije Chukumerije, a consulting cardiologist for Bronny, later said in a statement released by the hospital, "Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics' medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest. "He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting."
The statement continued, "Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support."